MAFS Australia's Tim says relationship with Sara has 'scarred' him

Tim has reflected on his time with Sara on season 11 of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Tim has revealed what really happened between himself and ex-wife Sara during the dramatic experiment for the first time.

MAFS Australia's Tim and Sara had one of the most turbulent relationships in Married At First Sight history, from the cheating scandal to their explosive argument at the reunion.

Tim, who split with Sara following the filming of the reunion, has now spoken openly for the first time since the series finished, revealing how his relationship with the bride has "scarred" him.

The groom - who has found love after leaving the experiment - sat down with former MAFS brides Ella and Dom for their Sit With Us Podcast, where he revealed what really happened behind the scenes and where he stands with Sara now.

Tim told Ella and Dom how hard it was to relive the experiment on TV as it was recorded months before going to air, reflecting that during the show he wished he had "stood up for himself" more.

Sara and Tim argument at the MAFS reunion dinner party will go down in history as one of the most dramatic of all time. Picture: Channel Nine

In particular, he said that watching the arguments between himself and Sara on TV was difficult, admitting that he found his former bride "very serious" with "scary eyes" and a "very good face of fury" - which viewers have seen plenty of for the past two months.

Tim and Sara's wedding day was a success, but things quickly went from bad to worse from the honeymoon, with the groom revealing recently that he didn't think Sara put effort into their relationship from the beginning and that she had her walls up.

"I think her approach was like... she wanted to make sure I was perfect before she would try and let down her walls," Tim told the hosts: "I don't want to put all the blame on her, but there was a lot of stiffness from her end."

Married At First Sight Australia's Sara and Tim were swept away with one another as they met for the first time at the alter. Picture: Channel Nine

He also went on to imply that things were worse behind the scenes, explaining: "The first two months were horrible, and you saw stuff on camera, like imagine what happened off camera!"

They discussed the cheating scandal which unfolded on the show, after Eden and Jayden exposed Sara for meeting up with her ex-boyfriend and lying about it to Tim.

Speaking about the moment when he found out, Tim said: "I was so hurt by that because I'd been fighting, I'd been really trying to impress this girl and win her over, and I'd been really patient with her."

MAFS Australia: Sara yells at co-stars after ex-boyfriend admission

He said that prior to meeting with the ex, Sara had requested three days off from the producers to celebrate her friend's birthday, a request which wasn't approved. It was that weekend she went out and met with the ex, the catch-up which proved her lack of interest in her romance with Tim.

Even now, Tim says he still doesn't exactly know what happened between Sara and her ex-boyfriend the day they met, explaining: "I'm never going to really know, I'm not sure if they did anything physical, I don't want to point the finger - I have no idea."

Tim went on to reflect on how strange Sara's relationship with her ex-boyfriend was, saying: "They had that weird thing going on for five years and I feel like she brought that into our relationship."

He went on to say that he thought Sara was "just after someone who is unavailable" because "he [the ex] was in another relationship while they were catching-up".

While Sara and Tim decided to stay together at the MAFS final vows, the pair split following the reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

Tim said that while there is "no bad blood" between him and Sara now, he has "been a bit scarred by the whole experience".

He revealed that while the series was airing in Australia, she reached out to him to apologise for the way she had treated him, which he said he appreciated.

Sara and Tim split shortly after the reunion episodes were filmed, and the groom is now in a new relationship with a woman called Barbara.

