Inside MAFS Australia star Tim's new relationship following shock spilt from Sara

MAFS Australia's Tim and Sara have split since leaving the show. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Who is MAFS Australia groom Tim's new girlfriend and did he cheat on Sara? Here are all the answers you need.

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 showcased the ups and downs of the 2024 couples, with one pairing in particular gaining quite a bit of attention.

After surviving a cheating scandal, fiery arguments, dating cancellations and friendship fallouts, Tim Calwell, 31, and Sara Mesa, 29, decided to give their relationship a go on the outside world and agreed to stay together during final vows.

Despite showing a united front at the MAFS reunion, things between the pair took a turn and they split shortly after filming ended. With rumours swirling that Sara may be dating fellow MAFS alum Tristan Black, 30, Tim has now been pictured with his new girlfriend, Barbara, confirming that he and Sara won't be getting back together any time soon.

Who is MAFS Australia's Tim's new girlfriend and how long have they been together? Here is everything you need to know.

Tim and Sara have split up. Picture: Nine

According to Daily Mail Australia, Tim started dating Barbara in February, just weeks after his marriage to Sara ended.

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle that the MAFS groom was '"briefly seeing" Barbara before taking part in the experiment, before revealing that the couple “got back together a week after he split from Sara."

Whilst Tim has not gone 'Instagram official' with his lover, the couple have been pictured together numerous times since MAFS has been airing.

Tim and Sara had a tricky time on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Following intense media speculation, Tim has recently defended his new relationship, stating that there was no cross-over between his current girlfriend and Sara.

Speaking to Yahoo, Tim disclosed: "The only person I was romantically involved with during the experiment was Sara, which is more than I can say about others."

Tim Calwell was matched with Sara Mesa on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

This news comes after the revelation that Sara and Tim had broken up following their explosive reunion showdown.

Viewers watched as the couple engaged in a heated debate after Tim's controversial comments regarding his wife were made public. The couple seemingly patched things up at the time, however their partnership continued to falter on the outside world and the MAFS favourites eventually called time on their marriage.

Breaking her silence regarding their split, Sara told 9Entertainment: "We broke up a month after the Reunion.

"We didn't speak for a little while after, it was hard for us both but a few months down the track we started talking again."

Despite their rocky journey on the show, Sara has stated that relations between the former couple are better than ever, revealing: "We're definitely friends now, we are very amicable. It's been good to be on good terms because we went through this crazy ride together."

Sara and Tim appear to be on better terms . Picture: Nine

Tim and Sara aren't the only pairing to call it quits after filming ended on MAFS Australia, as Jayden Eynaud, 26, and Eden Harper, 28, recently confirmed their split.

This means that only couples still together from the 2024 series are Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, Ridge Barredo, 27, and Jade Pywell, 26, and surprise pairing Jonathan McCullough, 40, and Ellie Dix, 32.