MAFS Australia insider reveals real reason why Sara cancelled dates with Tim

MAFS couple Sara and Tim have had a rocky time on the show. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

After cancelling three dates with her MAFS Australia husband Tim, not everyone is buying Sara's excuses...

The first Married At First Sight Australia commitment ceremony did not let us down, as the drama was as fiery as ever!

One couple airing their dirty laundry in front of their fellow contestants and experts was Tim, 31, and Sara, 29, as their relationship continued to crumble.

Viewers watched as John Aiken, 53, Mel Schilling, 52, and Alessandra Rampolla, 48, confronted the bride after she cancelled three dates with her new husband. Whilst the 29-year-old explained that she ditched Tim because she needed to 'take some time for herself' and was 'hungover', it now seems that this isn't the whole truth.

A production insider has come out to reveal the real reason as to why Sara cancelled her dates with Tim, and it involved the TV star breaking one fundamental MAFS Australia rule.

MAFS Australia couple Tim and Sara tied the knot on the show. Picture: Nine

The source told Yahoo! Lifestyle: "Participants are forbidden from hanging out with each other outside of dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, but Sara, Eden and Lauren snuck out one day.

"They all went out for lunch together and when it got late they invited their husbands to join them for dinner. The men ended up leaving before curfew but Sara and Lauren decided to stay out and enjoy a girls’ night together.

"Viewers saw Tim being upset that Sara had gone out with her friends the night before, but it wasn’t mentioned that he had actually spent time with her too. They completely cut that out when the episode aired and made her look like the bad guy.

"Tim ended up spending his Sunday with Tristan and Cassandra doing the Bondi to Coogee walk and when he came home Sara had made him dinner to make up for the cancelled date, but none of this was aired."

Tim and Sara argued on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

As the source states, Married At First Sight Australia contestants are not allowed to fraternise with their fellow brides and grooms without a camera present. Whilst this rule break wasn't aired, Tim and Sara's fallout definitely was.

When confronted as to why she chose to rearrange her dates with Tim three times, Sara stated: "So the first time, I actually messaged Tim and I said, 'I’m not in a good place, I need to take some time to myself'. I said, ‘Let’s do next weekend’.

"The next date I said to him, ‘Our groceries are going to go off in the fridge, should we just cook that instead?’. And the following week, I went out with my girlfriends on Saturday and I wasn’t feeling great on Sunday. I was hungover."

Tim and Sara made up on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Prior to this entertaining commitment ceremony, an emotional Tim explained how he felt about Sara ditching him.

Unfortunately for him this went down like a lead balloon, leading Sara to explode at the rest of the cast during one dramatic dinner party.

Whilst the couple decided to stay in the experiment for at least another week, will they make it to their final vows? Only time will tell!

