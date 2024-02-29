Mel Schilling's cancer health update, how is the Married At First Sight expert doing?

29 February 2024, 17:23

Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on Married At First Sight
Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

By Hope Wilson

What is the latest health update from MAFS expert Mel Schilling after her cancer diagnosis? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling, 52, has given fans a health update after she was diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

Supported by her husband Gareth Brisbane and their daughter Maddie, the MAFS legend revealed she had undergone a successful operation to have a tumour removed days before Christmas. For the past few months Mel has been documenting her time in hospital and has now confirmed that she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat the disease.

This news comes after Mel's Married At First Sight UK co-star Paul C Brunson, 49, let fans know that Mel was recovering well, just in time for the new series of MAFS Australia starting as well as filming for the next series of MAFS UK beginning.

What is the latest Mel Schilling cancer news and what is her health update?

Mel Schilling received lots of support online
Mel Schilling received lots of support online following her diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

Mel Schilling cancer news

In February 2024, MAFS expert Mel Schilling revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer and would be documenting her health journey.

Taking to Instagram, the relationship guru posted a video of herself attending a hospital appointment, stating:

"So here I am, day one of chemo. I have so much stuff with me thanks to all the advice I had on what to bring. It's like I'm moving in for six weeks. Here it goes!"

She also shared images with her husband Gareth whom she called him "My #1 Support" and stating: ''It takes all of us to fight cancer."

Mel Schilling posted a health update from hospital
Mel Schilling posted a health update from hospital. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

In December 2023, Mel announced she had been diagnosed with colon cancer and would be having an operation to remove her tumour whom she had named 'Terry'.

The MAFS expert posted on Instagram: "Terry, you are the weakest link…goodbye! 👋🏼 So yesterday lunchtime I had keyhole surgery to remove my tumour (AKA Terry) and in the words of my amazing surgeon it couldn’t have gone any better!

"Crucially the cancer hadn’t spread to my abdominal cavity, which was our greatest fear but was entirely localized in my colon. Over the coming days I will discuss my treatment plan going forwards but suffice to say that Terry is toast! 🥳

"I have been absolutely blown away by the countless messages of support I have received from all of you beautiful people, I am so very touched and can honestly say it’s made a difference, so thank you all. 🩷"

Mel Schilling has been supported by her husband Gareth
Mel Schilling has been supported by her husband Gareth. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

In January 2024 Mel opened up about her cancer diagnosis, telling This Morning presenters Josie Gibson and Dermot O'Leary about her health battle.

Speaking on This Morning, Mel disclosed: "I think I was ignoring the signs for such a long time. Definitely my energy had dropped but I was having such incredible gut pain, literally doubled over and shouting in pain, and I stopped going to the toilet."

Despite her illness, Mel put her symptoms down to jet lag and travelling back and forth from the UK to Australia. However it was soon confirmed that she was suffering from colon cancer.

