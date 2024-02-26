How long is MAFS Australia on for and how many episodes are there?

MAFS Australia 2024 is on our screens. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about how long MAFS Australia is on for and how many episodes there are in season eleven.

Married At First Sight Australia is returning for an eleventh series of fiery drama and explosive arguments as a brand new set of brides and grooms join the experiment.

Relationship gurus Mel Schilling, 52, John Aiken, 53, and Alessandra Rampolla, 49, will be providing expert advice and guidance to the newlyweds, as they attempt to form connections and find their perfect partner. This season we'll see the brother of a former groom join the show as well plenty of other TV savvy cast members take part.

While we're looking forward to the romance element of the show, we're much more interested in all of the fallouts and fireworks MAFS Australia has come to be known for. With all of these exciting moments to come, many have been wondering how long the series is on for and how many episodes are in the season.

How long is MAFS Australia on for and how many episodes are there? Here are all the answers.

MAFS Australia will begin in February. Picture: Nine

How long is MAFS Australia on for?

Married At First Sight Australia is on for around seven weeks.

The show is on five times a week and consists of 34 episodes, meaning that the show will last a total of six to seven weeks.

Married At First Sight Australia will air soon. Pictured the three MAFSAU experts, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla. Picture: Instagram/@alessarampolla

How many episodes of MAFS Australia are there?

There are 34 episodes of MAFS Australia season eleven set to air in the UK.

During this series there will be commitment ceremonies on episodes nine, 13, 17, 21, 25, 29, with the last two episodes dedicated to the Final Vows.

When is MAFS Australia on?

MAFS Australia is on E4 from Monday to Friday every week at 7:30pm. The show is scheduled to last 90 minutes, so the episodes are sure to be jam-packed with drama.

