Married at First Sight UK 2023: Full line-up revealed. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight UK will return later this year, with the cast of the latest series being confirmed.

Married At First Sight UK is set to make an explosive return to our screens later this year as a handful of new singletons embark on a unique journey to find love.

The show sees experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas match-up the cast, with their first meeting being on their wedding day.

The couples then have weeks to build a relationship and work on their problems before deciding if they are going to commit to one another at the end of the show.

While the start date for the series has not been confirmed, the line-up of singletons taking part in this year's Married At First Sight has been revealed:

Laura has been married once before, but is hoping she'll be lucky the second time. Picture: Channel 4

Laura

Age: 34

Job: Finance Manager

Location: Hampshire

Bio: Laura knows exactly what she is looking for, having been married once before. She's hoping the second time she'll be lucky after not giving up on love.

Terence is a father-of-three who has been enjoying bachelor life since becoming since two year ago. Picture: Channel 4

Terence

Age: 40

Job: Youth Worker/DJ

Location: Reading

Bio: Terence is a father-of-three who has been enjoying bachelor life since becoming since two year ago. Now, he's ready to find love and settle down.

Porscha is looking for an alpha male on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Porscha

Age: 36

Job: Executive Assistant

Location: London

Bio: Porscha is looking for an alpha male who can pair well with her traditional Christian values.

Model Brad is looking to settle down after years of enjoying the party lifestyle. Picture: Channel 4

Brad

Age: 27

Job: Model

Location: Grimsby

Bio: Brad has experienced the party lifestyle since he was young, but is now putting his faith in the experts to find his soulmate.

Tasha is keen to start a family if she is lucky in love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Tasha

Age: 25

Job: Childcare Assistant

Location: Leeds

Bio: Tasha wants to settle down and start a family with her new husband.

Paul has had no luck using conventional dating techniques and is now putting his faith in the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel 4

Paul

Age: 26

Job: Account Manager

Location: Chesham

Bio: Paul is love being active and is looking for someone who is sporty like him. He's struggled to find a connection with conventional dating method and so has turned to the experts for help.

Ella is a stunning blonde bombshell looking to meet her perfect match. Picture: Channel 4

Ella

Age: 29

Job: Clinic Consultant

Location: Weston-Super-Mare

Bio: Ella is a blonde bombshell and is making MAFS history as the first transgender contestant to take part in the show.

Luke admits his love-life has been a mess ahead of appearing on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Luke

Age: 30

Job: Sales Executive

Location: Clacton

Bio: Luke says his dating life is a "mess" and is looking for the experts to change his luck in love. A self-confessed funny man, Luke is a social butterfly and is hoping to find the girl of his dreams.

Jay

Age: 31

Job: Sales Manager

Location: Lancashire

Bio: Happy-go-lucky Jay has only been single for a few months, but is looking for the perfect person to settle down with.

Nathaniel is staying open-minded when it comes to finding love. Picture: Channel 4

Nathaniel

Age: 36

Job: Events Marketing Manager

Location: Manchester

Bio: Charming and charismatic, Nathaniel is looking for someone who can join him with his busy career and jet-setting lifestyle.

Shona is a free spirit who has achieved many goals in her life expect one - finding the perfect match. Picture: Channel 4

Shona

Age: 31

Job: Performing Arts Teacher

Location: Nottingham

Bio: Shona is a free spirit who has achieved many goals in her life expect one - finding the perfect match to settle down with.

Arthur is a tennis coach working with some of the game's biggest players. Picture: Channel 4

Arthur

Age: 34

Job: Tennis Coach

Location: London

Bio: Arthur was born in Poland and moved to the UK when he was 16. He's now a tennis coach working with some of the game's biggest players. He's ready to commit and settle down if he finds the perfect match.

Peggy wants a fairytale wedding with her knight in shining armour. Picture: Channel 4

Peggy

Age: 32

Job: Technology Risk Partner

Location: Kent

Bio: Peggy wants a fairytale wedding with her knight in shining armour.

Georges is looking for someone who enjoys the luxurious lifestyle, just like him. Picture: Channel 4

Georges

Age: 30

Job: Sports Rehabilitator

Location: Surrey

Bio: Georges is used to a life of luxury and aims to maintain this lifestyle forever, but he's looking for someone to enjoy it with him.

Rosaline is recently single after a shock break-up which left her heartbroken. Picture: Channel 4

Rosaline

Age: 28

Job: Florist

Location: Crewe

Bio: Rosaline is recently single after a shock break-up which left her heartbroken. She's not given up on love yet, and is hoping to meet the man of her dreams.

Thomas' new wife will have to be a cat-lover! Picture: Channel 4

Thomas

Age: 27

Job: Investment Communications

Location: Wiltshire

Bio: Thomas is an animal-lover who is hoping to meet someone who will love him as well as his cats. He loves exploring and travelling and is hoping to find a wife to join him on his adventures.

