Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson denies claims show is 'fake'

Chanita Stephenson joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast to chat about her time on Married at First Sight UK.

After taking part in this year’s Married at First Sight UK, Chanita Stephenson has now called the show ‘completely real’.

The reality show star joined Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden and admitted she even lied to her friends and family to keep the show a secret.

“It’s very real, people question if you’re friends and family know, but you have to make up lies.

“When the cameras are there you say you're going on a dating show but you don’t say which one so you get their reaction.”

Jordan and Chanita split after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Opening up about meeting her former partner Jordan Emmett-Connelly on the aisle, she added: “I had no idea what Jordan looked like, what his name was, not one thing about him.

“It's all kept very secretive so it literally is, until you walk down the aisle you do not know him.”

Despite making it to the end of the show, Chanita split with Jordan after the cameras stopped rolling, but she doesn’t regret anything.

Chanita told Jamie and Amanda: “After the experiment, it is tough, it's hard, it's a complete rollercoaster, I did give Jordan another chance after but it wasn't to be, we’re friends.”

She went on to say she's still looking for love, but has 'taken a step back' from dating after her recent split.

