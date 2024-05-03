How did Gavin and Stacey end? Your ultimate Christmas special recap

Gavin and Stacey was left on a cliffhanger following Nessa's dramatic proposal. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

How did Gavin and Stacey end and what happened in the last Christmas special? Here are all the answers you need.

Gavin and Stacey is returning for its 'last ever episode' on Christmas Day 2024 and we couldn't be more excited!

After rumours circulated earlier this year that the beloved show would be returning, writers James Cordon, 45, and Ruth Jones, 57, have now confirmed that the series will make a comeback later this year.

With fans wondering what the new episode will entail, many viewers have been casting their minds back to the 2019 special, which finished with a massive cliff hanger when Nessa proposed to Smithy. We also watched as Gavin and Stacey experienced marriage troubles, while Bryn and Jason tried to keep their fishing trip shenanigans under wraps.

But how did Gavin and Stacey end and what happened in the 2019 Christmas special? Here is everything you need to know.

James Cordon and Ruth Jones have confirmed a new episode of Gavin & Stacey is in the works. Picture: Instagram/James Cordon

How did Gavin and Stacey end?

The last episode of Gavin and Stacey ended with Nessa proposing to Smithy.

A shocked Smithy was stunned when Nessa popped the question, and fans were left in the dark as the series ended without him giving her an answer.

It is unclear what will happen in the new Christmas special, however we have our finger's crossed for a Smithy and Nessa wedding!

Gavin and Stacey has gained a legion of fans over the years. Picture: BBC

What happened in the last episode of Gavin and Stacey?

In the last episode of Gavin and Stacey in 2019, we were reintroduced to our favourite residents of Barry Island.

A lot has changed since the last time we saw them in 2010, as Gavin and Stacey have three children and Neil the baby is at school. However luckily for us Bryn, Jason, Gwen, Pam and Mick are exactly the same.

Smithy is now in a relationship with Sonia, however his connection with Nessa is evident when the two meet up on Christmas Eve. After sharing a drunken night together, Smithy heads back to find Sonia, leaving Nessa to confide in bestie Stacey about their evening.

The gang reunited in 2019. Picture: BBC

After Sonia feels uncomfortable around the group, she makes a hasty exit on Christmas Day, leaving Nessa and Smithy to confront their rocky relationship.

As Nessa gets down on one knee to ask Smith to marry her, the screen cuts to the credits and we are left desperate to hear his response.

The Gavin and Stacey special will air on Christmas Day. Picture: BBC

Now fans won't have long to wait to see how things turned out between the pair, as the 'last ever episode' of Gavin and Stacey will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.

Breaking the news on Instagram, James wrote: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."