Gavin and Stacey stars return to Barry Island for new show

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb reunite for new Billericay to Barry road trip. Picture: UKTV/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Pam and Mick Shipman from Gavin & Stacey are reuniting for an extra special new series.

Gavin & Stacey stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb are reuniting for a special new show together.

The actors played Pam Shipman and Mick Shipman in the popular TV show which ran from 2007 to 2010, before returning for a Christmas special in 2019.

And now they are back to take a trip down memory lane with their new series Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry. Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

What is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry about?

In the program, good friends Alison and Larry will make a road trip from Essex to Wales to check out the locations where Gavin and Stacey were filmed.

Mick and Pam are played by Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman. Picture: BBC

Over the course of three episodes, Alison and Larry will make the 210 mile journey from Billericay to Barry.

They will visit locations that have an ‘intimate connection to them and Gavin and Stacey’, as well as ‘plenty of laughs, insightful memories and no doubt a few sing alongs’.

Adding some fun to the trip, Alison and Larry are also set to take part in activities designed to ‘unleash their inner’ Pam and Mick, while some old friends from the sitcom will also pop up along the way.

Alison said: "I can't wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick's neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry! I'm so excited to be reunited".

Larry added: "I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey."

"This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it."

When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV?

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry will air on Gold later this year.

OH MY CHRIST! We're reuniting #GavinAndStacey favourites Alison Steadman and @larrylamb47 as they take a trip down memory lane for a special #BillericayToBarry road trip as part of a new three-part series for Gold. #AlisonAndLarry pic.twitter.com/vcAnuREVVh — GOLD (@goldchannel) February 28, 2023

When a fan asked what date it will be on, a spokesperson responded: “No date just yet. Filming only started yesterday, but once we know we’ll be posting about it!”

The new show has been commissioned for UKTV and will be produced by RDF West.