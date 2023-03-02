Gavin and Stacey stars return to Barry Island for new show

2 March 2023, 12:34

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb reunite for new Billericay to Barry road trip
Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb reunite for new Billericay to Barry road trip. Picture: UKTV/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Pam and Mick Shipman from Gavin & Stacey are reuniting for an extra special new series.

Gavin & Stacey stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb are reuniting for a special new show together.

The actors played Pam Shipman and Mick Shipman in the popular TV show which ran from 2007 to 2010, before returning for a Christmas special in 2019.

And now they are back to take a trip down memory lane with their new series Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry. Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

What is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry about?

In the program, good friends Alison and Larry will make a road trip from Essex to Wales to check out the locations where Gavin and Stacey were filmed.

Mick and Pam are played by Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman
Mick and Pam are played by Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman. Picture: BBC

Over the course of three episodes, Alison and Larry will make the 210 mile journey from Billericay to Barry.

They will visit locations that have an ‘intimate connection to them and Gavin and Stacey’, as well as ‘plenty of laughs, insightful memories and no doubt a few sing alongs’.

Adding some fun to the trip, Alison and Larry are also set to take part in activities designed to ‘unleash their inner’ Pam and Mick, while some old friends from the sitcom will also pop up along the way.

Alison said: "I can't wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick's neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry! I'm so excited to be reunited".

Larry added: "I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey."

"This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it."

When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV?

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry will air on Gold later this year.

The TV channel Tweeted: “OH MY CHRIST! We're reuniting #GavinAndStacey favourites Alison Steadman and @larrylamb47 as they take a trip down memory lane for a special #BillericayToBarry road trip as part of a new three-part series for Gold. #AlisonAndLarry.”

When a fan asked what date it will be on, a spokesperson responded: “No date just yet. Filming only started yesterday, but once we know we’ll be posting about it!”

The new show has been commissioned for UKTV and will be produced by RDF West.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

MAFS Australia is back on E4

How to watch: When does Married at First Sight Australia air in the UK?

Jeremy Clarkson has denied claims he's been fired

Jeremy Clarkson hits back at claims he was fired from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green tweed dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

When will Love Island 2023 finish?

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

Cyprus starred in EastEnders as Bronson

Beloved EastEnders dog Bronson will die in weeks without treatment

Trending on Heart

Ruth Langsford is worth millions

Ruth Langsford’s huge salary revealed as she becomes a multimillionaire

Celebrities

Ed Sheeran reveals his wife was diagnosed with a tumour during pregnancy

Ed Sheeran reveals his wife was diagnosed with a tumour during pregnancy

Celebrities

Authentically P!nk is on Global Player now

P!nk preparing daughter Willow 'for the real world' after ‘painful’ relationship with her parents

Celebrities

A man has asked for advice after he refused to swap sweats with a couple

‘I refused to swap plane seats with newlyweds on their honeymoon’

Lifestyle

Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes celebrate son Jack's 21st birthday

Celebrities

B&M is closing stores across the UK

B&M closing stores this month - full list of locations affected

News

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby boy

Married at First Sight Australia couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby boy
Tesco has introduced a new scheme

Tesco praised for new 'white envelope' scheme that helps struggling shoppers

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink shirt dress from Ro&Zo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink floral shirt dress

Celebrities

Argos is closing stores across the UK

Argos announces full list of stores set to close

News

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas for children

Parenting

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities