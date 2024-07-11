The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date, cast and plot explained

11 July 2024, 16:56

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in development as of July 2024
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in development as of July 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

The news has dropped that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in the works, but what do we actually know about the release date, cast and plot?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That fact that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially been given the green light to go ahead simply has to be the most exciting news to drop in 2024 – and you won’t be able to convince us otherwise.

Just the mere chance to hear Miranda Priestly deliver another withering line equal to "Florals... For Spring? Groundbreaking," has us on the edge of our seat.

With the original 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt raking in a massive $326 (£257) million worldwide for its debut, is it any surprise that Disney has been keen to get a sequel in the works?

From its release date to cast and plot, here’s what we know about The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has no official release date yet
The Devil Wears Prada 2 has no official release date yet. Picture: Alamy

When is The Devil Wears Prada 2 coming out?

With the news of the sequel’s development only dropping in early July 2024, there is definitely no release date in sight just yet.

We’ll keep this page updated when more information becomes available.

The plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow the characters Miranda and Emily
The plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow the characters Miranda and Emily. Picture: Alamy

What is the plot of The Devil Wears Prada 2? Will it follow the Revenge Wears Prada novel?

The basic premise of The Devil Wears Prada 2 reportedly follows Miranda Priestly’s character as she comes to terms with a changing world.

As the publishing industry begins to decline with the rise of technology, Miranda’s career is in jeopardy and she finds herself turning to her old assistant, Emily Charlton, of all people.

Emily’s now a high-level executive for a luxury group and her position and influence over the company’s advertising budget could make or break Miranda’s career.

But does this plot follow that of the second book in the series, ‘Revenge Wears Prada’ written by Lauren Weisberger?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will not follow the plot of the second novel 'Revenge Wears Prada'
The Devil Wears Prada 2 will not follow the plot of the second novel 'Revenge Wears Prada'. Picture: Alamy

The answer is no, it looks like the films will deviate from the books entirely in this sequel.

The novel’s synopsis reads on Amazon as “Almost a decade has passed since Andy Sachs quit the job ‘a million girls would die for’ working for Miranda Priestly at Runway magazine—a dream that turned out to be a nightmare.”

“Andy and Emily, her former nemesis and co-assistant, have since joined forces to start a high-end bridal magazine.”

“The Plunge has quickly become required reading for the young and stylish. Now they get to call all the shots: Andy writes and travels to her heart’s content; Emily plans parties and secures advertising like a seasoned pro.”

“[Andy] never suspected that her efforts to build a bright new life would lead her back to the darkness she barely escaped ten years ago—and directly into the path of the devil herself…”

Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep have been reportedly associated with the production
Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep have been reportedly associated with the production. Picture: Alamy

Who’s in The Devil Wears Prada 2? The cast so far

Once again it’s too early for any of the cast to be completely confirmed, but so far superstars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt have reportedly been associated with the project.

This makes sense if the characters Miranda Priestly and Emily Charlton will be the focus of the sequel.

The question on everyone’s lips is whether Anne Hathaway will be reprising her role considering she was the main character in the first film.

But sadly there has been no confirmation of Anne’s involvement.

Anne Hathaway has not confirmed any involvement in The Devil Wears Prada 2
Anne Hathaway has not confirmed any involvement in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Picture: Alamy

The actress has spoken in the past about the possibility of a sequel, speaking on The View as reported by ScreenRant, she admitted “I don’t know if there can be [a sequel].”

“I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centered around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different.”

That being said, Emily has said similar things to PEOPLE in the past, stating "I almost hope it doesn't [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

If Emily Blunt can change her mind about the sequel, then so can Anne Hathaway, so keep those fingers crossed.

