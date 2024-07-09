Gladiator 2 trailer, release date, plot and full cast revealed

9 July 2024, 14:39 | Updated: 9 July 2024, 14:50

Gladiator 2 will be released 24 years after the first film came out
Gladiator 2 will be released 24 years after the first film came out. Picture: Paramount Pictures

By Tiasha Debray

Gladiator 2 starring Paul Mescal will be released late in 2024 – here’s everything you need to know from the plot, trailer and full cast of the highly-anticipated sequel.

It’s been almost a quarter of a century since the film Gladiator was released to the world and now in 2024, Paramount Pictures, is bringing it back with its highly anticipated sequel; Gladiator 2.

With the trailer dropping on the 9th July, fans of the historical masterpiece will finally get to feast their eyes on Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal fighting in out as the two stars of the film.

Whilst the original film starred Russell Crowe as the protagonist Maximus, the second film will be set years after and has a fresh cast including the likes of Paul, Pedro, Denzel Washington and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn.

However, Connie Nielson will return to reprise her role as Lucilla, as does Sir Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus. Ridley Scott is also returning to direct the sequel.

So from the plot, trailer and cast, here’s everything we know about Gladiator 2.

Gladiator 2 drops in November 2024
Gladiator 2 drops in November 2024. Picture: Paramount Pictures

What is the plot for Gladiator 2?

If you’ve watched the first Gladiator film then you’ll probably have put together that the second film can’t and won’t be following Russell’s character Maximus Meridius.

Gladiator 2 is reportedly set 15-years after Maximus dies in the arena and will follow the story of Lucius Verus, the former emperor of Rome’s grandson.

If you hate to see the change up, don’t fret, because you’ll still be getting what you know and love from the first Gladiator in its sequel.

Paul Mescal stars in the second instalment of the film
Paul Mescal stars in the second instalment of the film. Picture: Paramount Pictures

After his family is overthrown, Lucius is sent to Northern Africa in an attempt to save his life.

He grows up and builds a family there, but his world is turned upside down when the Roman empire begins to encroach on the new continent, causing him to become a slave forced to fight in the arena.

Much like Maximus before him, Lucius plans to use the way of the gladiator to avenge his family and contest the overthrowing emperors Caracalla and Geta.

Gladiator 2 will touch upon Lucius’ childhood, especially his complicated relationship with his mother Lucilla, who was the one who initially sent him away to Africa.

Gladiator 2 will see the return of Ridley Scott as director
Gladiator 2 will see the return of Ridley Scott as director. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Gladiator 2 release date UK

It’s been announced that Gladiator 2 will be released in the UK on 15th November 2024 and in the United States on the 22nd of November.

Watch the trailer for Gladiator 2 here

Watch the official Gladiators II trailer

Gladiator 2 full cast

Paul Mescal plays Lucius Verus in Gladiator 2
Paul Mescal plays Lucius Verus in Gladiator 2. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus

Lucius Verus is the son of Lucilla and the direct descendant of Emperor Marcus Aurelius as well as the rightful heir of Imperial Rome. After their family fell, Lucilla sent Lucius to Numidia for his safety and years passed by before the Roman Empire came knocking at his door once more.

Now with a wife and child, Lucius is taken back to Rome as a prisoner of war and forced into the gladiator arena.

You may recognise Paul from his huge hits such as Normal People, All Of Us Strangers and Aftersun.

Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator 2
Pedro Pascal plays Marcus Acacius in Gladiator 2. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius

Marcus Acacius is a Roman general who previously trained under Maximus Meridius in the Roman Army. It’s Marcus who destroys Numidia and captures Lucius to take back to Rome.

You’ll recognise Pedro Pascal from his iconic roles as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, DEA Agent Javier Peña in Narcos, Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and Joel in The Last of Us.

Denzel Washington plays Macrinus in Gladiator 2
Denzel Washington plays Macrinus in Gladiator 2. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Denzel Washington as Macrinus

Macrinus is a former slave who beat the system and managed to gain wealth through arms and commodity dealing, but he holds no love for the Emperors. He is heavily involved in the gladiator games and supposedly holds a stable full of fighters.

Denzel Washington surely needs no introduction, but you may recognise him from his roles in Oscar-winning films such as Glory and Training Day, or accolades films such as American Gangster and The Equalizer trilogy.

Connie Nielson plays Lucilla in Gladiator and Gladiator 2
Connie Nielson plays Lucilla in Gladiator and Gladiator 2. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Connie Nielson as Lucilla

Lucilla will be one of the two returning characters in Gladiator 2 as the daughter of Emperor Marcus Aurelius and sister of Emperor Commodus, who was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the first film.

Lucilla is a careful political player and finds herself in danger from the new twin Emperors Geta and Caracalla in the current climate.

You’ll recognise Connie Nielsen from the original Gladiator which was her breakout role, as well as DC’s Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

Sir Derek Jacobi plays Senator Gracchus in Gladiator and Gladiator 2
Sir Derek Jacobi plays Senator Gracchus in Gladiator and Gladiator 2. Picture: Alamy

Sir Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus

You’ll remember Senator Gracchus as the man who fought for the restoration of the Roman Republic. Alongside Lucilla, Senator Gracchus is one of only two returning characters from the first film.

Sir Derek Jacobi is a British actor who needs no introduction. From Doctor Who, to Othello, Hamlet, The King's Speech, and Murder on the Orient Express, Sir Derek has done it all.

Joseph Quinn will play Emperor Geta in Gladiator 2
Joseph Quinn will play Emperor Geta in Gladiator 2. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Joseph Quinn as Emperor Geta

Emperor Geta will be one-half of the sinister new twin co-emperors of Rome. Their partnership showcases the virtuous decline of the Roman empire. You’ll recognise Joseph Quinn from his role as metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, although he looks very different.

Joseph’s career has kicked off in 2023 as he currently stars in the newest instalment of A Quiet Place: Day One alongside Lupita Nyongo as well as being cast as The Human Torch in Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

Fred Hechinger plays Emperor Caracalla in Gladiator 2
Fred Hechinger plays Emperor Caracalla in Gladiator 2. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Fred Hechinger as Emperor Caracalla

Emperor Caracalla is the other half of the evil emperors who have bought darkness to Rome. Fred Hechinger is mostly known for his roles in The White Lotus and Pam & Tommy.

But that’s hardly where the star-studded cast ends, check out the full list below.

Here's the Gladiator 2 cast list:

  • Paul Mescal - Lucius Verus
  • Denzel Washington - Macrinus
  • Pedro Pascal - Marcus Acacius
  • Connie Nielsen - Lucilla
  • Derek Jacobi - Senator Gracchus
  • Joseph Quinn - co-emperor Caracalla
  • Fred Hechinger - co-emperor Geta
  • Tim McInnerny - Thraex
  • Lior Raz
  • Peter Mensah
  • Matt Lucas
  • May Calamawy
  • Alexander Karim

