What song does Eddie play in Stranger Things?

Eddie Munson plays Metallica's Master of Puppets to distract the Demobats from Vecna's home. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

What is the metal song Eddie Munson plays on the guitar in Stranger Things 4 Volume II?

Stranger Things 4 came to an explosive end with two supersized episodes which saw the death of a beloved new character, Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn.

In the final episode of the fourth series of the hit Netflix show, Eddie and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) team up to try and distract the Demobats from Vecna's house in order to give Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) time to attack the otherworldly creature.

Their plan to distract the Demobats involves Eddie playing his guitar to summon the creatures before both he and Dustin hide in the caravan.

With the red lightning projected in the air and the dark setting of the Upside Down, the scene makes for a pretty epic rock concert.

Eddie and Dustin's job is to distract the Demobats in the Upside Down. Picture: Netflix

What song does Eddie play in Stranger Things?

Eddie Munson was playing Metallica's Master of Puppets hit from 1986.

Metallica band member Robert Trujillo's son, Tye Trujillo, added guitar tracks to the hit for its inclusion in Stranger Things.

The band's guitarist, Kirk Hammett, also helped out on the inclusion of the song in the show.

Stranger Things viewers were left devastated by Eddie's death in the final episode of season four. Picture: Netflix

Did Joseph Quinn really play guitar in Stranger Things?

Yes, Joseph Quinn was really playing the guitar in that iconic Stranger Things scene.

The actor was already skilled in guitar playing, and revealed that when he read the script, he went out and bought a new guitar to start practicing.

He told the Los Angeles Times: "They sent me a couple emails asking if I played guitar and I said yes I did.

"Then they sent the script over and I kind of imploded and went to go buy a guitar as soon as I could and started practicing."

Speaking about the scene, he added: "It’s insane. It’s doing so many things. I think this is the only world in which something like that can happen and it doesn’t feel like a pastiche. It doesn’t feel forced. And hilariously, it doesn’t feel melodramatic.

"It just feels right. And more than anything, it just feels fun. It’s that energy through that whole kind of ridiculous sequence that brings all of these storylines together. That crescendo was just so inventive and ultimately so entertaining."