Stranger Things fans left fuming over season four finale deaths

4 July 2022, 12:11

Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 1
Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 1. Picture: Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things 4 Volume II left viewers heartbroken over the death of Eddie, and frustrated about the show's reluctancy to kill off any main characters.

Stranger Things fans are fuming after The Duffer Brothers killed off Eddie Munson in the season four finale.

Meanwhile, other viewers are frustrated that the creators did not kill off any of the main characters, something the show is famously reluctant to do.

Stranger Things 4 Volume II dropped onto Netflix on Friday with two supersized episodes bringing the series to a close.

In the final episode, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) sacrifices himself for the greater good of destroying Vecna, and ends up dying in the arms of Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things fans were left heartbroken over Eddie's death
Stranger Things fans were left heartbroken over Eddie's death. Picture: Netflix

Eddie was a new character introduced to the show at the beginning of season four, and while he wasn't the longest-running character of the show by any means, he became one of the most loved by fans.

Viewers were left upset with the death of Eddie as they have noticed a pattern where The Duffer Brothers kill off 'new' characters while the main group remain unharmed.

Stranger Things fans were disappointed that there were no main character deaths
Stranger Things fans were disappointed that there were no main character deaths. Picture: Netflix

For example, in season two, we're introduced to Joyce's new boyfriend Bob (Sean Astin) who ends up being eaten alive by a Demogorgon.

And again in season three, we're introduced to Alexei (Alec Utgoff) who is also killed off towards the end of the series.

Of course, we have the 'death' of Jim Hopper (David Harbour) which was heartbreaking, however, turned out to be fake.

People have been taking to Twitter to share their views on the death of Eddie, with one person commenting: "Stranger Things needs to get rid of their formula of introducing a new character and killing them off later in the season. We get it, we’ve seen this before, we want to see something new (KILL A MAIN CHARACTER)."

Another person wrote: "Petition for The Duffers to actually kill off a main character instead of bringing in new fan favourites every season just so that they can be the death of the season so no one can complain that no one dies cough cough Bob Alexei and Eddie."

A third posted: "I'm a firm believer that it would've been more impactful to kill off a main character (if it was absolutely necessary) then develop Eddie/his relationships more in Season 5 so that way his death is much more soul crushing."

Of course, we thought for a second that they HAD killed off a main character when Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) was taken by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), however, in the final scenes we see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) bring her back to life.

