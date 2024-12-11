Gavin and Stacey documentary: 'A Fond Farewell' release date, time and channel

By Alice Dear

Gavin and Stacey will be remembered in a special documentary following the hit sitcom's final episode - here's everything you need to know, including how to watch.

A Gavin & Stacey documentary, called 'A Fond Farewell', will air on BBC One on New Year's Day, a week after the final episode ever airs on Christmas Day.

Creators James Corden and Ruth Jones will be joined by Joanna Page (Stacey), Matthew Horne (Gavin), Larry Lamb (Mick), Rob Brydon (Bryn), Alison Steadman (Pam), Melanie Walters (Gwen) and the rest of the cast for a special one-off look at the journey of the beloved series, as well as the process of making the final episode.

The documentary is said to give fans "unprecedented" access to James and Ruth as well as the cast and crew as they reflect on the past 17 years of Gavin & Stacey.

So, when is the Gavin & Stacey documentary out? When will it be on TV? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the Gavin and Stacey documentary about?

The Gavin & Stacey documentary will feature "an uplifting and touching" deep-dive into the hit sitcom, from it's inception in 2007 to the making of the final episode, airing on Christmas Day 2024.

The BBC's official description of the documentary reads: "It charts the journey of a little-known comedy that started life on BBC3 which, with its blend of relatable characters and infectious catchphrases, grew into a must watch show that captivated the hearts of the nation.

"Featuring unprecedented access to creators James Corden and Ruth Jones as well as the cast and crew. We see filming of the final episodes as they all say goodbye to this much cherished show."

They add: "Plus, an array of celebrity fans have their say on the show’s influence on British society and why they believe Gavin & Stacey is the best show on TV."

When is the Gavin and Stacey documentary on TV?

The Gavin & Stacey documentary will be on TV on New Year's Day (January 1, 2025) on BBC One at 7.00pm and will run for an hour.

Where can I watch the Gavin and Stacey documentary?

The Gavin & Stacey documentary can be watched on BBC One on New Year's Day, but will also be available to stream on iPlayer following this.