Joanna Page reveals she still hasn't seen a script for the Gavin and Stacey finale

8 July 2024, 16:38 | Updated: 8 July 2024, 16:41

Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in 2024
Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has revealed she hasn’t seen a script for the show's final episode, a Christmas special set to air at the end of 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gavin and Stacey may have technically ended in 2010 after running for three seasons between 2007 and 2010, but ever since the cliffhanger in the one-off Christmas Special that aired in 2019, fans have been begging for one last reunion.

In May 2024, fans finally got what they asked for and after five years James Corden himself revealed that the cast will reunite to film another Christmas special which will air towards the end of 2024.

But fans have been given a little taste and now they want more. What’s going to happen in the finale? Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait a little longer, because even the cast doesn’t quite know yet.

Even Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman on the show, has revealed she hasn’t seen the script for the upcoming finale.

Joanna Page played Stacey Shipman on the show
Joanna Page played Stacey Shipman on the show. Picture: Alamy

"I don't know anything," the actress said speaking in an interview this week. "I'm the same as everyone else back home... I can't wait to find out what's happened," she continued.

"I just hope, because I’ve not seen anything, that I haven’t signed on to be running around on Barry beach in a bikini."

Reportedly the 2024 finale of all finales will finally tie up plot holes and threads that were left open in 2019, including Nessa's proposal.

"I remember all those years ago reading the script for the last special," Page told the broadcasters.

Gavin and Stacey's last episode aired at Christmas in 2019
Gavin and Stacey's last episode aired at Christmas in 2019. Picture: Alamy

"I was doing it on my phone, and I got to the end and it says ‘Nessa goes down on one knee and says will you marry me?’"I remember scrolling and going 'What, what? That can’t be the end! That can’t be the end! What does he say, what does he say?’ "So, I’m the same as everybody – what happens?"

The Welsh actress is on the edge of her seat just like the rest of us, but she seems to be looking forward to the cast reunion all these years later.

"It’s going to be so funny getting us all together again and just seeing what we’re all like, because we have – we’ve all just grown up," she said, revealing that with age, she’s found herself relating more to Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) more and more.

"There are so many things that Uncle Bryn has said that I’ve thought, 'Oh my gosh, my dad has said that, or my uncle has', and now as I’m getting older, I hear myself say things and I think 'oh my god, Uncle Bryn would say that!'"

Joanna became beloved for her portrayal of Stacey on the show and it was a character she immediately resonated with when she first read the script over a decade ago.

"When I read it, I thought it was just so well written and it made me laugh," she said.

"But when I read the part all those years ago, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, nobody else can play this – this is me, this is my family'. She’s so close to me that I feel very happy playing Stacey."

