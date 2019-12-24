Exclusive

James Corden says fishing trip story could leave fans 'disappointed' as he hints at big reveal in Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

What happened on that fishing trip? Gavin and Stacey fans might finally get an answer on Christmas Day.

James Corden has said that Gavin & Stacey fans could be 'disappointed' by a Fishing Trip reveal - and also dropped a huge hint that we'll finally find out what went down in Christmas special.

The fishing trip is probably the show's most high profile and talked-about storyline, and concerns a long-running joke alluding to something disturbing happening between Uncle Bryn and Jason prior to the events of the series.

During an appearance on Heart Breakfast ahead of the special, James Corden and Ruth Jones spoke about the infamous trip - hinting that we might finally get answers.

James Corden spilled Gavin & Stacey gossip on Heart Breakfast this morning. Picture: Heart

When JK asked what went down, James replied: "That's a crazy question to ask. You don't want us to answer that question. If we'd answered it, you'd be really disappointed. And I will say to you what I say to anybody who asks me on the street.

He went on to reveal that he's constantly being asked the same question by fans, adding: "People say 'tell me what happened on the fishing trip'.

The 'fishing trip' has baffled Gavin & Stacey viewers for over a decade. Picture: BBC

"Sometimes I'll be doing my show from America and people from the audience will shout out 'tell me what happened on the fishing trip', and I say to them - you need to ask yourself whether you actually want to know.

"And if you do want to know, you might find out on Christmas Day at half past eight."

Ruth also opened up about public reaction to the Christmas Special reveal, saying: "It's had a lot of attention which is a huge compliment. A day doesn't go by when someone doesn't say to me 'I cannot wait for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, which is lovely, but on the other hand you go 'I hope they're not going to be disappointed'".

James Corden spoke about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

James then added: "I think the greatest pressure comes from ourselves. We have such affection for these characters, we have such affection for this world. I can remember in the 10 years since we last made the show, sometimes people will ask us on the street what's going to happen to these characters. And I would say to people 'I'm as excited as you are'.

"We always felt like these characters were alive somewhere, that they were there living and breathing. And we saw it as our duty to try and do them a service, and knowing that there are people are excited about the show. We're not interested in letting anybody down."

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special is on BBC One at 8:30PM on Christmas Day.