What channel is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on, what time does it start and how can I watch it?

We’ll finally discover what’s been occurring for the Shipman and West families over the past nine years with the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

After almost a decade, Gavin and Stacey are back this Christmas, much to the delight of fans.

The original series, which first aired in 2007, followed Gavin (Mathew Horne), from Essex, England, who has a long-distance relationship with Stacey (Joanna Page), from Barry, Wales after they call each other up for work. They eventually meet up in person – with their best friends in tow – before quickly falling in love and getting engaged. The show also details how their romance had an effect on their surrounding friends and family.

The series ended with Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Neil “Smithy” Smith (James Corden) reconciling after the latter interrupted her wedding, while Stacey and Gavin learnt that they were expecting their first child.

Following a nine-year break, the hour-long special will revisit the original cast, which also includes Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman and almost all of the original central cast members, including Matthew Horne, Ruth Jones and The Late Night host Corden. However, Sheridan Smith has confirmed that she won’t be reprising her role as Rudi, Smithy’s younger sister.

What channel is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on?

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special will be broadcast on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

What time does it start?

The hour-long special airs at 8.30pm.

How can I watch it?

You can watch it live on BBC One. Alternatively it will be available on iPlayer after the episode has been broadcast.

