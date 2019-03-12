James Corden tricks David Beckham with hilarious statue prank on the Late Late Show

By Alice Westoby

The comedian and Late Late Show host played a prank on the legendary footballer for a stunt on his late night talk show.

James Corden left David Beckham mortified after he hilariously pranked him for a bit on The Late Late show.

The legendary footballer is due to have a statue unveiled at his former team LA Galaxy's stadium, but before the official reveal James decided to make some mischief.

Switching the real statue for one that looked nothing like the footballer, hidden cameras filmed the 43-year-old's reaction to the hideous sculpture.

Trying to rein in his shock at the unveiling, Beckham is seen in the video trying to keep a straight face while James watches nearby in hysterics.

James Corden was up to no good behind the scenes. Picture: The Late Late Show

A devastated Becks said "It's slightly different than when I saw it in Chicago".

"I honestly look like Stretch Armstrong. If my kids were to see this I think they would just cry to be honest".

James also planted actors at the reveal and fed instructions to them via an earpiece to really ramp up the awkwardness including asking them to call him Dave "because he really hates being called Dave".

James was watching the whole thing unfold nearby. Picture: The Late Late Show

But after suffering being called Dave more than a few times he said: "By the way you can call me David, my mum's the only one that calls me 'Dave'".

To his credit, David handled the situation like a pro even when James made him watch a montage video that showed off some moments the footballer would probably rather forget as opposed to a usual highlights reel.

After a litany of disastrous moments and Becks getting to the end of his tether with the ugly sculpture, a careless forklift driver knocked it over completely smashing it to which David - or Dave as we think we should call him from now on - said "I think you've done me a favour there mate".

But the tension soon faded away when James came running out to expose the whole prank to a very relieved David Beckham.