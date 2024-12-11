MAFS UK's Polly finally reveals the real reason for her dramatic fallout with Amy

11 December 2024, 12:55

MAFS Polly has spoken out regarding her fallout with Amy
MAFS Polly has spoken out regarding her fallout with Amy. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Polly has opened up regarding her fiery fallout with MAFS bestie Amy Kenyon.

Married At First Sight bride Polly Sellman, 29, has explained the real reason for her friendship fall out with co-star Amy Kenyon, 27, following their shock social media battle.

The former friends were close buddies on the show, however relations between the pair have since turned frosty after the series began airing. Things appear to have taken a nosedive due to Amy's close bond with Polly's ex Adam Nightingale, with the pair regularly posting pictures together on Instagram.

Now Polly has spoken out regarding their argument, revealing that the two are no longer on talking terms.

When asked by The Sun if she was still friends with Amy, Polly said: "No, we're not, we're not."

Polly and Amy were close friends on MAFS
Polly and Amy were close friends on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

The 29-year-old continued: "We were after [the show] but having watched a few things back and seen a few things after, we've had some words.

"They haven't been particularly nice but, again, it's very amicable.

"I will say hello when I see her. I’m not the kind of person who will completely snub someone. But that door is closed."

Polly has confirmed she is no longer friends with Amy
Polly has confirmed she is no longer friends with Amy. Picture: Channel 4

Whilst the two got on like a house on fire during the experiment, their relationship turned sour when Amy accused Polly of making up rumours regarding her friendship with Adam.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to detail the drama, telling fans: "For everyone asking if me and Polly are friends… We WERE until she started making up rumours that me and @adam.nightingale.1990 were anything more than friends on partner swap week.

"Very interesting seeing her fuel b****** rumours about us on her live when she sent me this a few days ago."

Amy and Adam have a tight friendship
Amy and Adam have a tight friendship. Picture: TikTok/Amy Victoria Kenyon

Despite regularly being pictured together, Amy and Adam have continued to deny romance rumours and insist their connection is purely platonic.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Amy was asked by a follower if she was dating Adam or Nathan Campbell, with the TV star replying: "Apparently I’m dating Adam, Nathan, heard I’m dating Kieran too last night? Wish I had that much spare time on my hands 😂.

"I am single and not dating any of the cast 🙏😂. I came out of the experiment with the most gorgeous friends and I am forever grateful to have these beautiful girls in my life."

Amy and Polly use to be firm friends
Amy and Polly use to be firm friends. Picture: Instagram/@amyvictoriakenyon

Adam has also spoken about their friendship telling BBC Derbyshire: "Me and Amy, she’s like the female version of me. We’re so alike. We both said to each other, yeah we find each other attractive. But, our friendship’s that good we’d never want to spoil that.

"I think me and Amy will be staying friends for, I’d like to think, the rest of my life. She’s someone that I do trust. I feel like I can tell her anything. There’s nothing romantic going on with me and Amy. We’re like best friends."

I'm A Celebrity

