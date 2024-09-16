MAFS UK 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed
16 September 2024, 20:30
Here's the full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024 and their Instagram handles.
MAFS UK is back again for 2024 with relationship experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas as well as a handful of new singletons looking to find love.
As the show kicks off on 16th September on E4 at 9:00pm and we get to know each person throughout the episodes, nosy fans will without a doubt be looking for all the gossip and information about all the brides and grooms.
And where is the best place to find this? Their Instagram pages! As well as taking a deeper dive into their lives off-screen, you can also keep up-to-date with their reactions of the show and use your eagle-eyes to find any clues of whether they are with their wife or husband still.
To save you hours scrolling through Instagram looking for accounts belonging to Emma Barnes, Kieran Chapman, Kristina Goodsell and the rest of the cast, we've complied a full list of all their social media handles.
Emma Barnes
Follow Emma from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @emmaebarnes
Sacha Rhianne Jones
Follow Sacha from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @sacharjones
Holly Louise Ditchfield
Follow Holly from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @hollylouiseditchfield
Charlie Curtis
Follow Charlie from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @charlielcurtis
Polly Sellman
Follow Polly from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @polly_sellman
Richelle
Follow Richelle from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @riche_ll_e
Lacey Emily Martin
Follow Lacey from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @lacemartin_
Kristina Goodsell
Follow Kristina from MAFS UK on Instagram here: kristinagoodsell
Adam Nightingale
Follow Adam from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @adam.nightingale.1990
Alexander Henry
Follow Alexander from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @alexander.henry_
Caspar
Follow Caspar from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @casparinthecountry
Kieran Chapman
Follow Kieran from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @kieranchapmannn
Nathan Campbell
Follow Nathan from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @n4thancamp8ell
Orson Nurse
Follow Orson from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @nursegorson
Ross McCarthy
Follow Ross from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @ross.mac91