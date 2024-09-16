MAFS UK 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Here's the full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024 and their Instagram handles.

MAFS UK is back again for 2024 with relationship experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas as well as a handful of new singletons looking to find love.

As the show kicks off on 16th September on E4 at 9:00pm and we get to know each person throughout the episodes, nosy fans will without a doubt be looking for all the gossip and information about all the brides and grooms.

And where is the best place to find this? Their Instagram pages! As well as taking a deeper dive into their lives off-screen, you can also keep up-to-date with their reactions of the show and use your eagle-eyes to find any clues of whether they are with their wife or husband still.

To save you hours scrolling through Instagram looking for accounts belonging to Emma Barnes, Kieran Chapman, Kristina Goodsell and the rest of the cast, we've complied a full list of all their social media handles.

Emma Barnes

Follow Emma from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @emmaebarnes

Emma Barnes loves keeping family and friends updated on her life on Instagram. Picture: Emma Barnes / Instagram

Sacha Rhianne Jones

Follow Sacha from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @sacharjones

Blonde bombshell Sacha is one of the brides looking for love on this year's MAFS UK. Picture: Sacha Rhianne Jones / Instagram

Holly Louise Ditchfield

Follow Holly from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @hollylouiseditchfield

Mum-of-two Holly is hoping for a second chance at love on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: Holly Louise Ditchfield / Instagram

Charlie Curtis

Follow Charlie from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @charlielcurtis

Charlie, who came out as gay when she was 25-years-old, will be marrying a stranger on MAFS UK. Picture: Charlie Curtis / Instagram

Polly Sellman

Follow Polly from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @polly_sellman

Polly from Huddersfield is looking for love on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: Polly Sellman / Instagram

Richelle

Follow Richelle from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @riche_ll_e

Lacey Emily Martin

Follow Lacey from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @lacemartin_

Kristina Goodsell

Follow Kristina from MAFS UK on Instagram here: kristinagoodsell

Adam Nightingale

Follow Adam from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @adam.nightingale.1990

We're sure barber Adam from Nottingham will be sharing the highlights of MAFS UK on his Instagram. Picture: Adam Nottingham / Instagram

Alexander Henry

Follow Alexander from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @alexander.henry_

If Married At First Sight's Alexander isn't posing on beaches, he's posing in the gym. Picture: Alexander Henry / Instagram

Caspar

Follow Caspar from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @casparinthecountry

MAFS' Caspar doesn't seem to be a big Instagram user, but he does have a page where he shares glimpses into his country life. Picture: casparinthecountry / Instagram

Kieran Chapman

Follow Kieran from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @kieranchapmannn

Mechanic Kieran from Newcastle will likely be sharing updates as MAFS UK airs on his Instagram. Picture: Keiran Chapman / Instagram

Nathan Campbell

Follow Nathan from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @n4thancamp8ell

Nathan appears to already know his influencer poses prior to going on MAFS. Picture: Nathan Campbell / Instagram

Orson Nurse

MAFS UK star Orson likes to post pictures from the gym, eating out and his family on his Instagram page. Picture: Orson Nurse / Instagram

Follow Orson from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @nursegorson

Ross McCarthy

Follow Ross from MAFS UK on Instagram here: @ross.mac91