Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

28 January 2025, 15:07

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together
Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Where are Married At First Sight Australia's Paul and Carina now and are they still together after the show?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carina Mirable, 31, and Paul Antoine, 30, were the first couple to wed on Married At First Sight Australia season 12, and their marriage got off to quite a strange start.

Upon meeting each other on their wedding day, it was revealed that Carina and Paul had met in the past, with the groom ghosting his bride after their first date!

However with the help of experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla, these two are keen to give their partnership a go.

So are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship now.

Carina and Paul are looking for romance on MAFS Australia
Carina and Paul are looking for romance on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Are Carina and Paul still together?

As per the rules of MAFS Australia, it is currently unknown if Carina and Paul are still in a relationship as the pair are not allowed to discuss their romantic status until their final scenes on the show have aired.

Even though we aren't 100% sure where these two stand today, at the time of writing the two do follow each other on Instagram, meaning relations between the pair could be positive.

Carina and Paul were wed on MAFS Australia
Carina and Paul were wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Carina and Paul's relationship timeline

Wedding Day

Paul and Carina were wed on the first episode of Married At First Sight Australia 2025 and the pair hit it off straight away.

They also shocked viewers when it was revealed these two had gone on a date in the past, however Paul ghosted Carina, leaving her devastated.

Despite this awkward start to their marriage, the groom was willing to give their relationship a go, with Carina sharing similar feelings. After their ceremony the bride tells her husband: "When I think about that time in my life, I had my walls up, we both weren't in the right head space and dealing with our past.

"But time has passed. You know, we both healed. We've worked on ourselves. I definitely have. So I'm good now, no hard feelings."

