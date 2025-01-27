Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Eliot is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia's Eliot Donovan is taking part in the show, so here is everything you need to know about him including his age, job and Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eliot Donovan is one of the grooms on the 12th season of MAFS Australia, as we watch him and his fellow castmates tie the knot.

Experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken will be on hand to guide Eliot on his journey of love as he hopes to settle down with an "authentic" woman.

As fans view his love life on the show, many are keen to learn more about the controversial groom as he weds Lauren Hall.

How old is Eliot, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram?

MAFS Australia will welcome Eliot to the show. Picture: Nine

How old is Eliot and where is he from?

Eliot is 35-years-old and from Queensland. The groom calls the Gold Coast home, however he has set up businesses in both Sri Lanka and Australia.

Speaking about the kind of bride he would like, Eliot revealed he was looking for a "classy woman who will soften his hard edges."

What is Eliot's job?

MAFS Australia star Eliot is a business owner, however he isn't looking for a woman who is "career driven".

Instead Eliot would like to be the "provider" and aspires to have a "nuclear family".

Eliot is hoping to find a match on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What is Eliot's Instagram?

Fans can follow Eliot on Instagram @eliot.donovan where he shares videos with his dog as well as his travels abroad.