Lucinda Light reveals she was ‘officially broke’ prior to MAFS Australia
31 May 2024, 12:04
Married At First Sight Australia contestant Lucinda Light has opened up about her financial situation before being cast on the reality show claiming she was ‘officially broke.’
Listen to this article
The last season of MAFS Australia had to have been one of the most drama-filled seasons of reality television we’ve ever experienced.
From cheating scandals, ex-drug dealers, and surprise wife swaps, the experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aitken sure had their hands full.
But the best thing to come out of the season was the positive, patient and endlessly loving energy from contestant Lucinda Light who won the hearts of the world alongside her on-screen husband Timothy Smith.
However, behind the scenes of her glowing smile, Lucinda, 43, was going through difficult times financially. The celebrant revealed on Instagram how she was ‘officially broke,’ at the time.
Lucinda took to Instagram at the end of May 2024 to discuss the difficulties she went through right before joining the show.
Posting a series of images, in the caption she opened up by saying: "Last year, I was officially broke for the first time in my adult life & had to borrow money which didn’t feel good. It was incredibly stressful & getting ready for MAFS pushed me to my limit.
"There were many reasons for this: living in expensive Byron, dealing with Covid restrictions as an events person, managing the aftermath and health demands of a breakdown, the Northern Rivers floods, & preparing for MAFS. I had to dig deep, sell my beloved VW van & ask friends/designers for help."
Lucinda revealed COVID was a difficult time for her and her businesses which almost all revolve around in-person contact as she earns money from being an MC and wedding celebrant as well as hosting speed dating nights.
The reality star then went on to credit her friends and contacts who supported her leading up to her time on the show.
"A massive shout-out to the talented friends & designers who helped enhance my wardrobe with fabulous pieces. I’m so grateful for each of you!"
She continued: "So much love and gratitude to creators, small business owners, & the kind-hearted souls among us. Wishing each of you a huge amount of success! Thank you."
However it looks like Lucinda's luck has changed as she will embarking on a UK-wide tour this summer where she will meet fans and spill all the MAFS Australia gossip.
Speaking ahead of her tour, Lucinda told Heart: "I feel like it’s my lifetime work that I’m about to share so I’m coming over to talk about emotional intelligence, to talk about relationships, to talk about our vibrant wellness and self care and all those juicy topics.”
