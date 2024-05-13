Exclusive

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy. Picture: Instagram/Lucinda Light/Nine

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia favourite Lucinda Light has opened up about her current dating status after breaking up with Timothy Smith.

Married At First Sight Australia bride Lucinda Light, 43, has revealed how she is navigating her dating life since splitting from ex Timothy Smith, 51.

Despite fans calling for the couple to reconcile, Lucinda has confirmed that the pair are just friends and there is ‘no romantic potential’ for them. However she may be on the way to find a new beau as she is heading to the UK for a country-wide tour this summer.

Lucinda is open to finding love wherever it may be, telling Heart: "I’m not having much luck with Australian men, so absolutely an English man could be the way to go."

She added: "You know, I’m a child of the world at this point. I’m just like let’s see where the world takes me and you know, where I’m needed, or where the energy or the swirl is, where it’s felt."

Lucinda and Timothy split whilst on the show. Picture: Instagram/@lucindaslight

Lucinda continued: "I think if it’s feeling good I’ll be there and certainly if there’s a charming, gorgeous, human that fits the brief and it feels right, I’m open like absolutely, always up for the adventure."

This new relationship update comes after Lucinda revealed that she and Timothy would not be getting back together.

The public speaker told Heart: "I love Timbo. Timbo is like soul family, he’s the fella I didn’t know I needed in my life.

"I really explored the romantic potential. I one hundred percent wanted to try it on for size, I rolled my sleeves up, I gave it my best shot from every angle. It was a bit of a story of unrequited love.

"There’s no romantic potential there, absolutely not", before going on to add, "I think Tim’s really on a journey of self, he’s got some stuff to process and he’s had lots of grief to move through. We’re just at different stages, I think, in our lives."

Lucinda and Timothy were wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Despite getting a fantastic fan response, Lucinda did reveal things she would have changed if she was to do the experiment again, revealing: "I learnt a lot about myself."

She added: "I could have relaxed a bit at the beginning and maybe not been so full-throttle. In retrospect maybe just cooled off a bit and played a bit more of a game.

"You see I’ve just got so much love to give and it’s just a bit out there. You know, I am a bit of an acquired taste so yeah, I’d maybe change a bit of the way I had done it at the beginning."

Since appearing on MAFS Australia Lucinda has announced a UK tour which will see her travel up and down the country, delighting fans with tales from the show, as well as speaking about her experiences as an expert in emotional intelligence.

The 43-year-old opened up about what fans can expect from 'An Evening With Lucinda Light', explaining: "I’m utterly delighted to be heading toward the UK! There’s nothing quite like an English summer, surrounded by all that jolly humour and Pimm’s. I’m a hugger, so look out, Old Blighty!"