MAFS Australia's Jono claims Sara did sleep with ex-boyfriend during filming

Jono says there is 'proof' that Sara did cheat on Tim during MAFS filming. Picture: Channel Nine / Sara Mesa - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Jono has spilled the tea on Sara and Tim's relationship behind-the-scenes of MAFS, and it's seriously juicy.

MAFS Australia groom Jono has claimed that Sara slept with her ex-boyfriend while filming the hit reality TV show, saying that the bride looked better in the edited show than she did in real life.

Jono and Ellie, who were married to Lauren and Ben on the show and got together after the filming of MAFS, have taken part in their first interview as a couple since their relationship was confirmed at the reunion, and the groom had a lot to say.

Among a lot of other revelations, Jono claimed that bride Eden from the series has "proof" that Sara did in fact sleep with her ex-boyfriend during the secret meeting she had amid filming.

In case you need reminding, Sara was caught up in a cheating scandal during the series after it was revealed by fellow bride Eden that she had met up with her ex behind her on-screen husband Tim's back.

Tim and Sara split shortly after filming the reunion, where their relationship troubles were highlighted in an explosive argument. Picture: Channel Nine

While she said nothing happened and continued to work on rebuilding her marriage to Tim, Jono has now said that she "fully cheated" on him during that infamous meeting.

Speaking on the Project 23 Podcast with Luke Erwin, Jono said: "Sara fully cheated on Tim, but she went out at the weekend and banged her ex."

He went on: "Eden said that she admitted to her... so Eden said she has the proof but Eden doesn't want to get involved in a war."

Jono has remained good friends with Tim and Timothy since filming of MAFS finished. Picture: Jonathan McCullough / Instagram

Going on to criticise the bride, Jono called Sara "vicious" and added that the show's edit made her look "better than she was," referencing a dinner party where she called fellow bride Cassandra a "****".

"I feel sorry for Sara," Jono said: "She's not ever going to be happy in a relationship until she sorts some fundamental issues out, she's got some big issues."

He went on: "She cannot see anything outside her own world, it's all about her and if she doesn't like it, she just starts to yell."

Jono has claimed that Sara did cheat on Tim with her ex-boyfriend during filming of Married At First Sight. Picture: Sara Messy / Instagram

Jono also spoke about Tim's relationship with Sara after final vows - where they both committed - revealing that the groom had told him that he wished he had left her at this time.

Ellie's boyfriend said that Tim told him that Sara "is the worst person I've ever met" and that he had her saved in his phone as 'El Diablo' - the devil.

Of course, we now know that following the reunion Tim and Sara went their separate ways, with the groom now finding love with a new woman, an architect called Barbie.

Meanwhile, Sara is single but has been spending a lot of time with co-star and fellow bride Lauren, who was married to Jono during the series.