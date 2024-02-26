Who is Cassandra from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Australia star Cassandra Allen is looking for love. Picture: Instagram/@cassandraallen_/Nine

By Hope Wilson

Everything you need to know about Cassandra from Married At First Sight Australia, from her age to her job and Instagram.

Married At First Sight Australia is back on our screens for an eleventh season of romance and drama.

With the cast being revealed, one of the brides taking part in MAFS this year is 29-year-old Administration Officer, Cassandra Allen.

Experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla have matched her with 30-year-old Event Manager Tristan Black, and the pair hit it off straight away. The two have created a sweet bond so far, but will their connection last? We'll have to watch and see!

How old is Cassandra from Married At First Sight Australia, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Cassandra Allen is taking part in Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@cassandraallen_

How old is Cassandra and what is her job?

Married At First Sight Australia's Cassandra is 29-years-old and is an Administration Officer.

The MAFS AU bride is looking for her perfect partner to raise a 'small football team' of kids with. Cassandra is hoping to find love once again after tragically losing her childhood sweetheart.

Where is Cassandra from?

Cassandra is from Queensland, however her family originates from Tanzania. Her loved ones are rooting for her to find 'the one', with Cassandra searching for someone with a 'beautiful smile'.

Tristan Black and Cassandra Allen were wed on Married At First Sight. Picture: Nine

What is Cassandra's Instagram?

Married At First Sight Australia bride Cassandra does have Instagram, you can follow her account @cassandraallen_.

She often posts pictures of her stunning outfits as well as her travels abroad.

