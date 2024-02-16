MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia as the series arrives in the UK next month.

MAFS Australia is back with a host of new brides and grooms hoping to find true love with the help of experts John Aiken, Mel Shillings and Alessandra Rampolla.

The cast of 2024 (season 11) include the oldest couple of the show so far, Richard and Andrea, outspoken and drama-loving Lauren and one of the most controversial husbands of all time – alpha Jack.

Married At First Sight Australia will kick off in the UK on E4 on 26th March, with the entire series airing into April.

As we get ready for one of the most explosive series of MAFS Australia ever, here's a look at the cast, their ages, their jobs and where they're from.

Andrea

Andrea and Richard fall head-over-heels for one another on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 51

From: Queensland

Occupation: Photographer

Marries: Richard

Richard

Richard is the oldest groom to ever take part on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 62

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Motivational Speaker

Marries: Andrea

Cassandra

Cassandra is matched up with Tristan on Married At First Sight Australia season 11. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 29

From: Queensland

Occupation: Administration Officer

Marries: Tristan

Tristan

Married At First Sight's Tristan is blown away when he first meets Cassandra at the aisle. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 30

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Event Manager

Marries: Cassandra

Eden

Eden is matched up with kickboxer Jayden by the Married At First Sight Australia experts. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 28

From: Queensland

Occupation: Recruitment Manager

Marries: Jayden

Jayden

Married At First Sight's Jayden is the brother of former groom Mitch, who appeared on the show in 2022. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 26

From: Queensland

Occupation: Professional Kickboxer

Marries: Eden

Ellie

Married At First Sight Ellie has always wanted to get married and start a family - but will Ben be the one she does that with? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 32

From: Queensland

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Marries: Ben

Ben

Ben is matched up with and marries Ellie on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 39

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Tour Guide

Marries: Ellie

Lauren

Married At First Sight bride Lauren is loud and outspoken, but how will she match with husband Jonathan? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 32

From: Western Australia

Occupation: PR and Marketing Consultant

Marries: Jonathan

Jonathan

Jonathan is matched with Lauren by the Married At First Sight experts. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 39

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Health Business Owner

Marries: Lauren

Lucinda

Nature-loving and spiritual, Lucinda is ready to commit to Timothy on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 43

From: New South Wales

Occupation: MC and Wedding Celebrant

Marries: Timothy

Timothy

Timothy entered Married At First Sight Australia after realising how lonely he was without his family. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 51

From: Victoria

Occupation: Business Owner

Marries: Lucinda

Natalie

Natalie is ready to fall in love - but have the Married At First Sight experts got her match right with Collins? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 32

From: Victoria

Occupation: Physiotherapist

Marries: Collins

Collins

Collins is matched up with Natalie on Married At First Sight Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 28

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Marries: Natalie

Sara

Married At First Sight bride Sara is matched with groom Tim, but will their romance last? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 29

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Nutritionist

Marries: Tim

Tim

Married At First Sight groom Tim connects instantly with wife Sara - but will it last? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 31

From: Queensland

Occupation: Online Business Owner

Marries: Sara

Tori

Married At First Sight bride Tori is a non-nonsense woman looking for the man of her dreams. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 27

From: Victoria

Occupation: Business Development Manager

Marries: Jack

Jack

Married At First Sight's Jack will become one of the most controversial grooms of the series. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 34

From: Queensland

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Marries: Tori

Michael

Michael is eventually matched up with another groom after Simon quits the show ahead of their wedding. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 34

From: Victoria

Occupation: Salesperson

Marries: Currently unknown (His groom Simon pulls out of the experiment ahead of the wedding.)

Simon

Married At First Sight's Simon becomes the first contestant to leave the show before the wedding in the series. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 39

From: South Australia

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Marries: No one (Simon pulls out of Married At First Sight Australia ahead of the wedding)

Later in the series, a handful of new grooms and brides enter the experiment, giving stood-up Michael a second chance at love.

The new MAFS brides and grooms:

Madeleine

Madeline is one of the Married At First Sight brides that joins the series halfway through. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 30

From: Victoria

Occupation: Psychic Medium

Marries: Currently unknown

Jade﻿

Married At First Sight bride Jade is looking for love - but will she find it? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 26

From: Queensland

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Marries: Currently unknown

Stephen

It is currently unknown who Stephen is matched up with on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 26

From: Western Australia

Occupation: Hairdresser

Marries: Currently unknown

Ash

Ash is one of the grooms that joins the cast of Married At First Sight Australia halfway through the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 33

From: Victoria

Occupation: Sales Manager

Marries: Currently unknown

Ridge﻿

Ridge﻿ is looking for the one on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 27

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Psychiatric Nurse

Marries: Currently unknown