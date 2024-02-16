MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

16 February 2024, 15:43 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 16:17

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia
Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia as the series arrives in the UK next month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia is back with a host of new brides and grooms hoping to find true love with the help of experts John Aiken, Mel Shillings and Alessandra Rampolla.

The cast of 2024 (season 11) include the oldest couple of the show so far, Richard and Andrea, outspoken and drama-loving Lauren and one of the most controversial husbands of all time – alpha Jack.

Married At First Sight Australia will kick off in the UK on E4 on 26th March, with the entire series airing into April.

As we get ready for one of the most explosive series of MAFS Australia ever, here's a look at the cast, their ages, their jobs and where they're from.

Andrea

Andrea and Richard fall head-over-heels for one another on Married At First Sight Australia
Andrea and Richard fall head-over-heels for one another on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 51

From: Queensland

Occupation: Photographer

Marries: Richard

Richard

Richard is the oldest groom to ever take part on Married At First Sight Australia
Richard is the oldest groom to ever take part on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 62

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Motivational Speaker

Marries: Andrea

Cassandra

Cassandra is matched up with Tristan on Married At First Sight Australia season 11
Cassandra is matched up with Tristan on Married At First Sight Australia season 11. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 29

From: Queensland

Occupation: Administration Officer

Marries: Tristan

Tristan

Married At First Sight's Tristan is blown away when he first meets Cassandra at the aisle
Married At First Sight's Tristan is blown away when he first meets Cassandra at the aisle. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 30

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Event Manager

Marries: Cassandra

Eden

Eden is matched up with kickboxer Jayden by the Married At First Sight Australia experts
Eden is matched up with kickboxer Jayden by the Married At First Sight Australia experts. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 28

From: Queensland

Occupation: Recruitment Manager

Marries: Jayden

Jayden

Married At First Sight's Jayden is the brother of former groom Mitch, who appeared on the show in 2022
Married At First Sight's Jayden is the brother of former groom Mitch, who appeared on the show in 2022. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 26

From: Queensland

Occupation: Professional Kickboxer

Marries: Eden

Ellie

Married At First Sight Ellie has always wanted to get married and start a family - but will Ben be the one she does that with?
Married At First Sight Ellie has always wanted to get married and start a family - but will Ben be the one she does that with? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 32

From: Queensland

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Marries: Ben

Ben

Ben is matched up with and marries Ellie on Married At First Sight Australia
Ben is matched up with and marries Ellie on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 39

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Tour Guide

Marries: Ellie

Lauren

Married At First Sight bride Lauren is loud and outspoken, but how will she match with husband Jonathan?
Married At First Sight bride Lauren is loud and outspoken, but how will she match with husband Jonathan? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 32

From: Western Australia

Occupation: PR and Marketing Consultant

Marries: Jonathan

Jonathan

Jonathan is matched with Lauren by the Married At First Sight experts
Jonathan is matched with Lauren by the Married At First Sight experts. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 39

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Health Business Owner

Marries: Lauren

Lucinda

Nature-loving and spiritual, Lucinda is ready to commit to Timothy on Married At First Sight Australia
Nature-loving and spiritual, Lucinda is ready to commit to Timothy on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 43

From: New South Wales

Occupation: MC and Wedding Celebrant

Marries: Timothy

Timothy

Timothy entered Married At First Sight Australia after realising how lonely he was without his family
Timothy entered Married At First Sight Australia after realising how lonely he was without his family. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 51

From: Victoria

Occupation: Business Owner

Marries: Lucinda

Natalie

Natalie is ready to fall in love - but have the Married At First Sight experts got her match right with Collins?
Natalie is ready to fall in love - but have the Married At First Sight experts got her match right with Collins? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 32

From: Victoria

Occupation: Physiotherapist

Marries: Collins

Collins

Collins is matched up with Natalie on Married At First Sight Australia 2024
Collins is matched up with Natalie on Married At First Sight Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 28

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Marries: Natalie

Sara

Married At First Sight bride Sara is matched with groom Tim, but will their romance last?
Married At First Sight bride Sara is matched with groom Tim, but will their romance last? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 29

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Nutritionist

Marries: Tim

Tim

Married At First Sight groom Tim connects instantly with wife Sara - but will it last?
Married At First Sight groom Tim connects instantly with wife Sara - but will it last? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 31

From: Queensland

Occupation: Online Business Owner

Marries: Sara

Tori

Married At First Sight bride Tori is a non-nonsense woman looking for the man of her dreams
Married At First Sight bride Tori is a non-nonsense woman looking for the man of her dreams. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 27

From: Victoria

Occupation: Business Development Manager

Marries: Jack

Jack

Married At First Sight's Jack will become one of the most controversial grooms of the series
Married At First Sight's Jack will become one of the most controversial grooms of the series. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 34

From: Queensland

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Marries: Tori

Michael

Michael is eventually matched up with another groom after Simon quits the show ahead of their wedding
Michael is eventually matched up with another groom after Simon quits the show ahead of their wedding. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 34

From: Victoria

Occupation: Salesperson

Marries: Currently unknown (His groom Simon pulls out of the experiment ahead of the wedding.)

Simon

Married At First Sight's Simon becomes the first contestant to leave the show before the wedding in the series
Married At First Sight's Simon becomes the first contestant to leave the show before the wedding in the series. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 39

From: South Australia

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Marries: No one (Simon pulls out of Married At First Sight Australia ahead of the wedding)

Later in the series, a handful of new grooms and brides enter the experiment, giving stood-up Michael a second chance at love.

The new MAFS brides and grooms:

Madeleine

Madeline is one of the Married At First Sight brides that joins the series halfway through
Madeline is one of the Married At First Sight brides that joins the series halfway through. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 30

From: Victoria

Occupation: Psychic Medium

Marries: Currently unknown

Jade﻿

Married At First Sight bride Jade is looking for love - but will she find it?
Married At First Sight bride Jade is looking for love - but will she find it? Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 26

From: Queensland

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Marries: Currently unknown

Stephen

It is currently unknown who Stephen is matched up with on Married At First Sight Australia
It is currently unknown who Stephen is matched up with on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 26

From: Western Australia

Occupation: Hairdresser

Marries: Currently unknown

Ash

Ash is one of the grooms that joins the cast of Married At First Sight Australia halfway through the experiment
Ash is one of the grooms that joins the cast of Married At First Sight Australia halfway through the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 33

From: Victoria

Occupation: Sales Manager

Marries: Currently unknown

Ridge﻿

Ridge﻿ is looking for the one on Married At First Sight Australia
Ridge﻿ is looking for the one on Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Age: 27

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Psychiatric Nurse

Marries: Currently unknown

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel and Molly Smith

Love Island jewellery 2024: Georgia Steel's bracelet and Molly Smith's necklace revealed

TV & Movies

Arthur Poremba with Laura Vaughan on Married At First Sight

Why isn't Arthur at the Married At First Sight reunion?

TV & Movies

One Day actor Leo Woodall has taken over our TV screens this February

Who is One Day actor Leo Woodall? Age, movies and TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

TV & Movies

Ben Shephard will be moving from Good Morning Britain to This Morning in March 2024

Is Ben Shephard leaving Good Morning Britain?

Luke Worley with ex Jay Howard and on Married At First Sight

Why is Luke not at the Married At First Sight reunion?

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has shared regrets over his previous parenting decisions

Peter Andre admits regret over telling son 'boys kiss girls' with parenting admission

MAFS UK favourites Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau smile

Why did Peggy and Georges split? Their Married At First Sight relationship explained

TV & Movies

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Is Netflix's One Day based on a true story? Here's what we know

Is One Day based on a true story? Original story and inspiration explained

The MAFSUK cast argue at the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion date revealed as trailer drops

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When is the Love Island final 2024? End date revealed

TV & Movies

Downton Abbey may be coming back for a seventh series

Is there a new series of Downton Abbey? Everything we know about the show's return

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

March brings the promise of warmer weather and spring in 2024

What's the weather forecast for March 2024?

Weather

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks change in the UK? Date and time confirmed

Lifestyle

Morrisons are offering Easter eggs at a discounted rate

Morrisons Easter egg offer sees sweet treat for only 75p

Lifestyle

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

MAFSUK Peggy Ros and Georges Berthonneau have split

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau announce split

TV & Movies

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were previously in a relationship

Did Chloe Burrows cheat on Toby Aromolaran? Their split explained

TV & Movies

This is the full cast of Netflix's One Day

One Day 2024 full cast revealed and where you know them from

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have taken their children on an excursion

Inside the Radford family's half term holiday in their £40,000 motorhome

Valentine's Day meal deals 2024 have been revealed

Supermarket budget Valentine's Day meal deal offers from ASDA, Tesco, Aldi and more

News

Air fryers can also make the perfect soft and hard boiled egg

Can you make boiled eggs in an air fryer?

Lifestyle

Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot and ending explained

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When does spring start in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

There may be a tea shortage

Is there a tea shortage? Why Red Sea attacks have led to supply issues

News

One Day is dedicated to Justin Eely, an editor who worked on the Netflix series before his death

Who is Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

The Body Shop has gone into administration with all options being considered by restructuring firm FRP

Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

News