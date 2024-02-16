MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11
16 February 2024, 15:43 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 16:17
Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia as the series arrives in the UK next month.
Listen to this article
MAFS Australia is back with a host of new brides and grooms hoping to find true love with the help of experts John Aiken, Mel Shillings and Alessandra Rampolla.
The cast of 2024 (season 11) include the oldest couple of the show so far, Richard and Andrea, outspoken and drama-loving Lauren and one of the most controversial husbands of all time – alpha Jack.
Married At First Sight Australia will kick off in the UK on E4 on 26th March, with the entire series airing into April.
As we get ready for one of the most explosive series of MAFS Australia ever, here's a look at the cast, their ages, their jobs and where they're from.
Andrea
Age: 51
From: Queensland
Occupation: Photographer
Marries: Richard
Richard
- READ MORE: When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?
- READ MORE: Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together?
- READ MORE: Married at First Sight Australia stars Evelyn and Duncan confirm they're in a relationship
Age: 62
From: New South Wales
Occupation: Motivational Speaker
Marries: Andrea
Cassandra
Age: 29
From: Queensland
Occupation: Administration Officer
Marries: Tristan
Tristan
Age: 30
From: New South Wales
Occupation: Event Manager
Marries: Cassandra
Eden
Age: 28
From: Queensland
Occupation: Recruitment Manager
Marries: Jayden
Jayden
Age: 26
From: Queensland
Occupation: Professional Kickboxer
Marries: Eden
Ellie
Age: 32
From: Queensland
Occupation: Registered Nurse
Marries: Ben
Ben
Age: 39
From: New South Wales
Occupation: Tour Guide
Marries: Ellie
Lauren
Age: 32
From: Western Australia
Occupation: PR and Marketing Consultant
Marries: Jonathan
Jonathan
Age: 39
From: New South Wales
Occupation: Health Business Owner
Marries: Lauren
Lucinda
Age: 43
From: New South Wales
Occupation: MC and Wedding Celebrant
Marries: Timothy
Timothy
Age: 51
From: Victoria
Occupation: Business Owner
Marries: Lucinda
Natalie
Age: 32
From: Victoria
Occupation: Physiotherapist
Marries: Collins
Collins
Age: 28
From: New South Wales
Occupation: Executive Assistant
Marries: Natalie
Sara
Age: 29
From: New South Wales
Occupation: Nutritionist
Marries: Tim
Tim
Age: 31
From: Queensland
Occupation: Online Business Owner
Marries: Sara
Tori
Age: 27
From: Victoria
Occupation: Business Development Manager
Marries: Jack
Jack
Age: 34
From: Queensland
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Marries: Tori
Michael
Age: 34
From: Victoria
Occupation: Salesperson
Marries: Currently unknown (His groom Simon pulls out of the experiment ahead of the wedding.)
Simon
Age: 39
From: South Australia
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Marries: No one (Simon pulls out of Married At First Sight Australia ahead of the wedding)
Later in the series, a handful of new grooms and brides enter the experiment, giving stood-up Michael a second chance at love.
The new MAFS brides and grooms:
Madeleine
Age: 30
From: Victoria
Occupation: Psychic Medium
Marries: Currently unknown
Jade
Age: 26
From: Queensland
Occupation: Executive Assistant
Marries: Currently unknown
Stephen
Age: 26
From: Western Australia
Occupation: Hairdresser
Marries: Currently unknown
Ash
Age: 33
From: Victoria
Occupation: Sales Manager
Marries: Currently unknown
Ridge
Age: 27
From: New South Wales
Occupation: Psychiatric Nurse
Marries: Currently unknown
- READ MORE: When is Married At First Sight Australia 2024 on? Everything we know so far
- READ MORE: Married At First Sight Australia stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton split after 16 months together