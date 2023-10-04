When is Married At First Sight Australia 2024 on? Everything we know so far

4 October 2023, 13:11

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling teases upcoming Australian series

By Hope Wilson

When does Married At First Sight Australia 2024 start? Here is everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight Australia has made waves both down under and in the UK.

With infamous cast members such as Harrison Boon, Jessika Power and Cyrell Paule, fans are hoping that the 2024 series will be just as dramatic as previous iterations.

Resident experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla will be back guiding the couples through their new relationships and providing sound advice. Last year saw some of the couples remain together, but will the next series be even more successful?

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2024 on? Here is what we know so far.

Married At First Sight Australia is currently filming
Married At First Sight Australia is currently filming. Picture: Instagram/Alessandra Rampolla

When is Married At First Sight Australia on?

The official start date of Married At First Sight Australia 2024 hasn't been confirmed yet.

However in an exclusive interview with Heart in September, Mel said that they were "about halfway through filming."

MAFS Australia usually airs early in the year, so it hopefully won't be long until the series is back on our screens.

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling teases upcoming Australian series

Who are the Married At First Sight Australia 2024 cast?

The Married At First Sight Australia cast has not been revealed yet, however love guru Mel has hinted about who the new brides and grooms are.

Speaking to Heart, Mel said: "This will be the most diverse group of people in Australia that we have ever had.

"I think we're taking a leaf out of the UK version's book, particularly around age. In the Aussie one we have a guy who's 64, we've got three people in their sort of late 40's early 50's, which is really different for us."

