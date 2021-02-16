Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika Power regrets ‘breaking girl code’ with Tamara Joy

Jessika Power said she regretted her behaviour on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram

Jessika Power started an affair with Tamara Joy's 'husband' on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has got us completely hooked, with more drama than we’ve ever seen on the show before.

And one woman who has definitely been at the centre of that drama is Jessika Power, who hit the headlines when she embarked on an affair with Dan Webb behind her partner’s back.

After originally being paired with Mick Gould, she fell for Dan when he joined the show half way through the process with his own partner Tamara Joy.

Jessika and Dan started to date behind Mick and Tamara’s back before they eventually chose to continue the process as a new couple.

Jessika Power was matched with Mick Gould on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But after facing some backlash for her behaviour on the show back in 2019, Jessika later admitted she regretted the way she treated her MAFS co stars.

During an interview with A Current Affair, the realist star said: “I wish I could’ve said something to Mick straight away; I wish I could’ve sat him down and Tamara - I feel terrible, I went against complete girl code, I went behind her back.”

She also said: “Some of my behaviour is disgusting, some of my behaviour is going to paint me in a negative light,” she said. “If people are going to label me as Australia’s Most Hated Woman, fine, do that, that’s totally fine.

“What I would take back is my very aggressive, predator and sexual behaviour towards Dan. I would take that back.

“I’m definitely sorry for what I’ve done to Mick, I’m definitely sorry for hurting him.

“He was embarrassed to be with me and I hate that I’ve made him feel like that, he has so many amazing qualities as a person.”

Back on the show, Jessika and Dan embarked on their own love story and ended up leaving the last commitment ceremony together.

But things didn’t work out, and the pair split just a few days later live on TV during a reunion for the show.

Nowadays, the social media influencer is now dating rapper Filip Poznanovic and the pair went public last month.

Her ex-’husband’ Mick is also happily loved up with The Bachelor star Kayla Gary.

