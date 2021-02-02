Married At First Sight Grand Reunion: Jessika Power breaks down in tears over Dan Webb split

The Married At First Sight Grand Reunion got very emotional when Jessika opened up about her affair with Dan Webb.

We’re all currently addicted to the sixth season of Married At First Sight Australia which is unfolding on E4.

While the show was filmed back in 2018, now a Grand Reunion dinner party is airing over in Oz which sees all the best-loved cast members over the years get back together.

And Jessika Power appeared on the show to discuss her infamous affair with Dan Webb, confessing that she was totally heartbroken by their split.

Jessika, 29, controversially coupled up with Dan, 36, during the show after leaving her own groom, Mick Gould, 33.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But despite making it to the end of the show as a new couple, they went their separate ways just a few days after filming wrapped up.

Breaking down in tears during the Grand Reunion, Jessika said: “It was hard to watch Dan and my final vows.

“Thinking that I was with somebody that loved me. Thinking that I was with somebody that actually wanted a life with me.

“I moved my entire life to the Gold Coast for this man. And, only to find out that it wasn't really what he wanted. I did love Dan.”

When the experts then asked if Dan broke her heart, she said: “I would say we both probably did hurt each - one another, but yeah, it did. That is hard to watch.

“Because I don't think he really thought I was as serious as I was. He just wasn't the guy for me. It's hurtful because we hurt people to get that.”

Jessika also went on to say she regretted hurting her former ‘husband’ Mick, as well as Dan’s ex partner Tamara Joy.

"My empathy levels were so low,” she admitted, adding: “I was living in Jess's world. Watching back one scene where I actually tell the group about my affair with Dan, and I see Tamara's getting upset and Mick was getting upset.

“And I just sat there with a look on my face, like I don't care at all. And, I have to say, it has taken two years to go, I will never be that person again. Because I wasn't a very nice person.”

Since leaving the show, Jessika is now dating aspiring rapper, Filip Poznanovic, while Dan is said to be loved up with Instagram model, Amira Marotous.

