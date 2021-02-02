Married At First Sight's Melissa Lucarelli says she was 'shocked' to be matched with Dino Hira

Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira met on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Melissa Lucarelli said she had nothing in common with her Married at First Sight co-star Dino Hira.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has been a total hit with UK viewers this winter, with thousands of us tuning into the sixth season of the social experiment.

Originally airing in Oz back in 2019, the series sees couples meet each other for the first time on their wedding day.

And viewers will have already got to know one of the stars from the show Melissa Lucarelli, who was paired with Dino Hira.

But it’s fair to say the couple didn’t exactly find love at first sight, and left the show after an almighty row.

Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira came to blows on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Now, Melissa has said she was surprised to have been totally mismatched with yoga instructor.

She told Punkee: “It isn't Love Island where you're dating different people, so I did actually think it was more serious with experts matching people together and the huge process of interviews, castings, and questionnaires.

“They definitely found me the one… the one person I had nothing in common with.”

She added: “At the wedding, Dino didn’t ask me anything like ‘tell me about yourself’ or ‘do you have any brothers or sisters’, but instead he asked ‘do you think our souls met in another life’… what?!”

Back on the show, the former couple came to blows when Dino secretly recorded Melissa on the phone to her sister.

Dino later claimed that he recorded Melissa because she was repeatedly insulting him and their relationship, as he said: “I wanted to show Mel that the words were hurtful and it wasn't easy for me to take.”

Mel responded: “You're acting like I slept with your best friend and killed your dog. I was telling my sister what had happened in our relationship.

“I am so sick of you playing the victim. You were invading my privacy, again. God knows... have you been recording me more times? I feel sick.”

Meanwhile, Melissa recently shared a sweet message to her fans in the UK, thanking them for their support.

She wrote: “For all of those currently watching #MAFS in the UK! 🙋🏻‍♀️ Just want to say THANK YOU so much for all of the love! 🥰

“I am so overwhelmed and grateful for the sheer amount of supportive and fabulous messages I have received. Both on my page & in my DM’s. They truly mean so much and absolutely make my day. 💃🏻

“This was one of the final pics taken of me before I left the experiment which from your messages apparently aired tonight. 😭💙 But it’s not goodbye from me yet, as I’ll be back for the reunion! 🤗💛 Until then keep enjoying the crazy & amazing show that it is! xxx.”

While Melissa returned for the season six reunion in 2019, she didn't appear in the recent Grand Reunion dinner party, which recently aired in Australia.

But she did have some idea what fans can expect, teasing: ‘Overall, it'll be your standard dinner party – wine throwing and yelling!

“I feel like most of the reunion will be Cyrell verus Jess. Ines will definitely come out with her one-liners and I think everyone yells at Nasser.”

