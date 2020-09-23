Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

Two Married at First Sight Australia season 6 couples are still together. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Which Married at First Sight Australia season six couples are still together and where are they now? Find out everything...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia season five recently gripped the nation when it re-aired on E4 earlier this month.

So much so, that viewers have now started watching the following season as well.

And it turns out series six was a lot more successful, as TWO couples are still together now.

Check out which MAFS 2019 couples are still together below...

Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson

These two seemed to be love's young dream when Cam got on one knee and asked Jules to marry him in real life during their final vows

The couple tied the knot on a special episode of A Current Affair and are still going strong.

They are now expecting their first baby together after announcing the happy news in April.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Martha and Michael also decided to stay together during their final vows, but there were rumours they had later split up when Martha was later spotted hanging out with an ex.

However, they seem to be going really strong, with Martha recently admitting: "We're more surprised [that we're still together] than the rest of you guys to be honest!"

Jessika Power and Mick Gould

Jessika Power and Mick Gould were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

These two didn’t exactly hit it off, especially when Mick branded his wife ‘fame hungry’ and spoke badly about her family behind her back.

And things got even more awkward when Jessika swapped Mick for fellow MAFS star Dan Webb and continued the process with him.

It was also rumoured that Mick had found love with MAFS co-star Lauren Huntriss after the pair shared flirty comments on social media.

In another twist, Mick was also linked to Dan's ex-wife Tamara Joy when they were spotted in Melbourne together at Tamara's 30th birthday.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb

Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

These two got together behind their partner’s backs and vowed to stick together until the end.

But both were then hit with rumours of cheating and they swiftly split up.

Dan later confirmed he'd dumped Jess, telling Yahoo Lifestyle: "Me and Jess have split, let's get that straight. We have broken up.

"There's allegations coming out that we're still together. She's saying we're still together. We are not together.

"There's no way I am going to be dating that girl after the rumours and the stuff that's been sent to me over the past 24 to 48 hours."

Dan Webb and Tamara Joy

Dan Webb and Tamara Joy split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

We already know that Dan went on to hook up with Jessika, while Tamara was linked to Jess's ex Mick.

Tamara later spoke out about Dan’s behaviour, telling Woman's Day: "I just think that's really wrong and it does not align with my morals or character.

"Don't stick around and string your husband along just so you can make eyes with other husbands or touch other husbands under the table. Wait until you get outside. It's just something that I feel very strongly about – I'm a loyal person, I have morals."

Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham

Mike and Heidi didn’t exactly get on well and after a string of fiery arguments, they announced their split at the post-finale reunion special.

"Right after the final vows, Heidi and I went back to the Gold Coast together but it didn't take long and the wheels started coming off," Mike explained.

Heidi added: "We got to the end and we got to the final vows and we told each other that we loved each other, I moved everything to the Gold Coast and then it just went to s***. It was great for like two days and then it just went to s***. And then I haven't spoken to him since.”

Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett

Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

These two caught the headlines when Matthew admitted he was a virgin and decided to broadcast the moment he lost his virginity on TV.

They soon split when Matt revealed he wasn't attracted to Lauren. He has since moved on with new girlfriend Annabelle who he met at his wrestling club.

Sam Ball and Elizabeth Sobinoff

Sam Ball and Elizabeth Sobinoff split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Sam and Elizabeth called it quits just three weeks into the experiment after Sam took a shine to co-star Ines Basic.

Lizzie then went on to appear on MAFS for a second time when she hit it off with Seb Guilhaus.

The pair are still together now and have even moved in together.

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent were matched in Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Susie didn’t go down well with viewers when she made Billy cry over his supposed lying and the pair called it quits pretty soon after they joined the show.

Billy currently seems to be single, Susie is now dating rugby star Todd Carney, but has deleted her social media accounts.

Ines Basic and Bronson Norrish

These two split after just a few weeks and left the experiment on her own. Sam later asked her to pursue things on the outside world, but she said no.

Bronson is now happily loved up with girlfriend Hayley Wallis.

Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens

These two crushed viewers’ hopes of a happy ever after when Mark called things off during the final ceremony.

Ning was shocked and horrified by Mark’s decision and fumed: "Just stop. This is bull****."

But now that the dust has settled on that explosive moment, which was filmed in December 2018, the pair have revealed they've both had time to heal and are now on friendly terms and text often.

Cyrell Jimenez and Nic Jovanovic

If you wanted drama from MAFS, Cyrell and Nic certainly gave viewers that.

The pair called it quits on the show and Cyrell now has a baby with Love Island runner-up Eden Dally.

Nic Jovanovic doesn’t appear to have a girlfriend, but he spends a lot of time in the gym.

Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira

Melissa Lucarelli and Dino Hira were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Mel and Dino became the third couple to leave the show after struggling to find a spark.

Judging by the looks of their social media accounts, Dino is seemingly still single, as is Mel.

