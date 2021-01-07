Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett?

7 January 2021, 18:42

Lauren and Matthew were matched on Married at First Sight Australia
Lauren and Matthew were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Nine

Are Matthew and Lauren from Married at First Sight Australia still together? And where are they now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

If you’re a fan of Married at First Sight Australia, you’ve probably been tuning into the sixth season of the show on E4.

After the success of seasons four and five over the summer, now there is a whole load more drama to get our teeth stuck into.

And viewers have now been introduced to Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett, who seemed to hit it off from the start.

But what happened to Matthew and Lauren after the show, and are they still together now?

Are Married at First Sight Australia ‘s Lauren Huntriss and Matthew Bennett still together?

You may or not be surprised to hear Lauren and Matthew are no longer a couple. Shocker, ey?

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Heidi Latcham now?

They were the first pair to leave the competition after Matt brutally announced that he wasn't attracted to Lauren.

30-year-old videographer Matt then went on to accuse Lauren of treating him badly during their marriage.

In another dig, he shared a photo on Instagram last year which sees him throwing his wedding ring into a volcano while on a hiking trip in Indonesia with his new girlfriend, Annabel Jameson.

Where are Lauren and Matthew from Married at First Sight Australia now?

After her time on the show, Lauren is now a social media influencer and has 79k followers on Instagram.

She is also a big advocate for body positivity and often shares inspiring quotes and photos on her platforms.

While Lauren is seemingly single, she seems to love spending time with her family and friends, as well as creating amazing makeup looks.

As for Matthew, he now describes himself as a ‘Filmmaker, Food Lover, Fitness Enthusiast and Fear Facer’.

He is still with girlfriend Annabel Jameson and the pair often share adorable photos together on luxurious holidays.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens?

