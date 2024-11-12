MAFS UK's Alex calls out Polly online and is branded a 'bully' by fans
12 November 2024, 12:26
Married At First Sight groom Alex isn't holding back when it comes to his thoughts on Polly and Adam's relationship.
Married At First Sight UK groom Alex Henry, 28, is continuing to cause a stir on social media, this time posting about his MAFS co-star Polly Sellman, 28.
The pair came to blows multiples times on the show and now it looks like relations between the two are still frosty. Last night Alex took aim at Adam and Polly's relationship, mocking the bride after her husband had previously made comments about her not being his 'usual type'.
Alex shared a meme on Instagram which read: "Looks like the penny finally dropped for Polyester last night. And it only took two months of begging for the bare minimum for her to arrive at the same conclusion we’ve been at since the start."
The groom captioned the image: "Y’all are too quick with these memes 😂😩 still there in spirit 👻😉 YO POLLY UNBLOCK ME YOU NEED TO SEE THIS S*** 😤😤😤😂😂😂😂😂"
However not everyone found this statement funny, with many followers hitting back at the groom for his comments.
One user wrote: "You’re using your platform to bully a cast mate!! DO BETTER!!"
Another added: "Bully 🤦♀️ dear me. Posting for likes how sad!"
While a third stated: "Didn't you just do a post the other day about being human and being kind?"
This comes after it was revealed Alex and Holly had reconciled following their dramatic split on the show.
The pair were recently pictured kissing on a night out, seemingly confirming that they had got back together.
Whilst neither the bride or groom have commented on their relationship, they did share messages after their final scenes on MAFS UK aired.
Following their break-up, Holly posted: "Just a quick message to all the lovely people who have supported my MAFS journey: MAFS taught me so much about myself things that I never knew I was capable of doing I accomplished. I am proud of me 👏"
Alex also shared a post, writing: "A love letter came through the mail…. 💌
"Hey guys, Thank you for the LOVE and comments over the last few weeks, it means the world to me. 🌎
"Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. A lot of people wanted me and Holly to last the test of time, at times I wish we could have too. We shared some great memories together on and off camera.
"I wish Holly nothing but the best in the future, she deserves it! Speak to you all real soon! Love."
