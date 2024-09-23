Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

How old is Alex from Married At First Sight UK, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram?

Married At First Sight UK groom Alex Henry has certainly caused a stir on the show after it was revealed he had been jailed after taking part in the series.

He also didn't make the best impression on his fellow cast mates when he revealed his wife-swapping intentions, however viewers are hoping his connection with wife Holly Ditchfield will prove to be everlasting.

As we meet the rest of the cast, fans are keen to learn more about Alex as we watch his journey on the show continue.

Alex is one of the grooms on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Alex from MAFS UK?

Married At First Sight's Alex is 28-years-old. When asked who his perfect spouse would be, Alex said: "I hope my new partner is fire. Somebody who’s happy within themself. Somebody who’s confident within themselves and wants to laugh all the time."

Where is Alex from MAFS UK from?

Groom Alex is originally from Birmingham. He has revealed why he would be a great husband, stating: "I would make the perfect partner because I know how to keep a woman happy. I have my ways, I promise."

Meet Alex from MAFS UK 2024 here:

What is Alex from MAFS UK's job?

Prior to taking part in Married At First Sight UK, Alex was was stationed at RAF Spadeadam in Cumbria working in aviation operations.

However it was recently revealed that the groom was jailed after he went AWOL from his base after his request for extra leave was denied. After filming for series nine ended, Alex returned to his station and was seized by military police and served 24 days of his 34 day sentence.

His spokesperson told The Sun: "He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities."

What is Alex from MAFS UK's Instagram?

Fans can follow Alex on Instagram @alexander.henry_

He often shares images of his holidays abroad as well as various gym selfies.