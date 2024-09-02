MAFS UK 2024: Full cast revealed

The brides and grooms of Married At First Sight UK 2024 have been announced.

The Married At First Sight UK cast 2024 has been revealed and we can't wait to get to know the new brides and grooms.

While we've already seen a taste of what's to come this series, viewers are set to be treated to plenty of love, heartbreak, drama and fireworks as MAFS UK returns to our screens.

With dating experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas returning to help the newlyweds navigate married life, will any of them be successful? Or will the explosive drama prove too much for their relationships? We can't wait to find out!

Who are the Married At First Sight UK cast? Here are the 2024 brides and grooms...

MAFS UK cast

Emma

Emma is a bride on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Sales Manager

From: Bristol

Having never had a serious long-term relationship, Emma is looking for 'intellectual stimulation and someone who is passionate and ambitious.'

Speaking prior to entering the experiment, Emma stated: "I think the experts are going to do me a solid and find me a nice match."

Sacha

Sacha is looking for love. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Aesthetics Practitioner

From: Birmingham

A lover of kickboxing, beauty contests and cats, Sacha is looking for the perfect person to introduce her traditional dad to.

However they've got to be an animal lover, with the bride revealing: "A red flag to me is someone not liking cats. I was always told to never trust a man that doesn’t like cats."

Kristina

Kristina is on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Dog Walker

From: East Sussex

Kristina's ultimate husband would be a 'tall, dark, cheeky chappy, someone who is fun and can match her energy levels'. After being diagnosed with PMDD, Kristina is looking for someone who can support her.

Explaining why she's taking part in MAFS UK, the bride said: "I wanted to sign up because I felt like I was ready to meet the love of my life."

Eve

Eve is on MAFS UK this year. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Fitness Coach

From: Omagh

This isn't Eve's first time talking marriage, as she was once engaged to a man before discovering she was gay at the age of 26. Since then she has been determined to find her ultimate match.

Eve revealed: "I want to find somebody that I fall in love with and I want somebody to fall in love with me."

Holly

Holly is a bride on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Beautician

From: Huddersfield

Single mum-of-two Holly is hoping to find her happily-ever-after on MAFS UK. The bride had her first child at the age of 16 after not knowing she was pregnant until 37 weeks, and is now hoping to find her Prince Charming.

Holly stated: "I want to gain love, work on myself as well, and learn how to trust again."

Charlie

Charlie is looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Lettings Operations Co-ordinator

From: Surrey

After coming out as gay when she was 25, Charlie is ready to give up the situationships and find someone to start a family with.

Speaking about her future plans, Charlie revealed: "I’m at the age now where I want to settle down."

Richelle

Richelle is a bride on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 48

Job: Head of Alternative Investments

From: London

Originally from Guyana, Richelle and her family moved to London when she was two years old. She currently splits her time between Guyana, where her daughter lives, and the UK.

When asked why she's taking part in the show, Richelle explained: "It’d be nice to, when I look back at my life when I’m older, say I’ve had a once in a lifetime experience."

Polly

Polly is hoping to find her match on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Careers Advisor

From: Kent

Coming from a large family, Polly isn't afraid to speak her mind. She's looking for someone who is 'emotionally available, considerate and thoughtful.'

Speaking about the experiment, Polly stated: "I’m excited to go into the unknown, to have things that aren’t in my control and to just go into it open minded."

Lacey

Lacey is taking part in MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Office Manager

From: Hertfordshire

Lacey's future partner won't just have to impress her, but also her twin sister and mother who want the best for the 27-year-old.

Looking forward to finding her perfect match, Lacey disclosed: "I’d love to get a husband. I’m thinking long term so husband, babies, travel then move in together."

Adam

Adam is hoping to settle down on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 33

Job: Barber

From: Nottingham

After admitting he's never been in love before, Adam is hoping the experts will be able to find him a match that will last a lifetime.

Although he states he has high standards and is a perfectionist, Adam confessed: "I would love the happily ever after."

Alex

Alex is a groom on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Aviation Operations

From: Birmingham

With dreams of becoming a professional boxer, Adam is totally focussed on his career. However he's now keen on developing his romantic connections and losing his ‘man about town’ persona.

Alex revealed: "Maybe the experts can help me work out where I’ve been going wrong."

Caspar

Caspar is a groom on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Head Gardener

From: New Forest

Having never had a serious relationship before, Caspar puts his unlucky in love track record down to his confidence levels. Now keen to step out of his comfort zone, Caspar is looking for the perfect person to settle down with.

The groom exclaimed: "I want the wife. I want the 2.4 kids, white picket fence. I hope this process does this for me."

Kieran

Kieran is getting married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Mechanic

From: Newcastle

After developing a career as a mechanic, funnyman Kieran decided to train as a clown in a circus before returning to his original career.

Quite the character, the Geordie groom is looking for 'someone petite and naturally beautiful that is also into music'.

Kieran explained: "I’ve been unlucky in love. I’ve been heartbroken and messed around and I really need the experts’ advice."

Nathan

Nathan is hoping to find his perfect bride. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 24

Job: Engineer

From: Somerset

Despite his young age, Nathan knows what he wants and is keen to find a partner to experience life with. His ultimate type is someone who is 'petite, funny, family oriented and someone with traditional family values'.

Nathan said: "It will be cool to meet someone. Hopefully we’re on the same vibe."

Orson

Orson is a groom on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 41

Job: Project Engineer

From: St Kitts and Nevis

Raised by his mother and grandmother, Orson has strong family values he'd like to carry into his relationship. While cricket is his passion, Orson is also a doting father to his two-year-old daughter.

Speaking about taking part in MAFS UK, Orson stated: "I want to get married as I feel that is the only thing missing from my life."

Ross

Ross is looking for love. Picture: Channel 4

Age: 32

Job: Painter & Decorator

From: Manchester

Born deaf, Ross wears two hearing aids, however this hasn't stopped him achieving his goals in life. Playing for Everton Deaf football club, Ross was also part of the Deaf England squad until he quit to spend more time with his daughter.

Speaking about love life, Ross revealed: "I’ve been engaged before and this is my third time lucky. I’m looking forward to meeting my wife. I’m ready for this."