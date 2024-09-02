On Air Now
2 September 2024
The brides and grooms of Married At First Sight UK 2024 have been announced.
The Married At First Sight UK cast 2024 has been revealed and we can't wait to get to know the new brides and grooms.
While we've already seen a taste of what's to come this series, viewers are set to be treated to plenty of love, heartbreak, drama and fireworks as MAFS UK returns to our screens.
With dating experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas returning to help the newlyweds navigate married life, will any of them be successful? Or will the explosive drama prove too much for their relationships? We can't wait to find out!
Who are the Married At First Sight UK cast? Here are the 2024 brides and grooms...
Age: 31
Job: Sales Manager
From: Bristol
Having never had a serious long-term relationship, Emma is looking for 'intellectual stimulation and someone who is passionate and ambitious.'
Speaking prior to entering the experiment, Emma stated: "I think the experts are going to do me a solid and find me a nice match."
Age: 29
Job: Aesthetics Practitioner
From: Birmingham
A lover of kickboxing, beauty contests and cats, Sacha is looking for the perfect person to introduce her traditional dad to.
However they've got to be an animal lover, with the bride revealing: "A red flag to me is someone not liking cats. I was always told to never trust a man that doesn’t like cats."
Age: 31
Job: Dog Walker
From: East Sussex
Kristina's ultimate husband would be a 'tall, dark, cheeky chappy, someone who is fun and can match her energy levels'. After being diagnosed with PMDD, Kristina is looking for someone who can support her.
Explaining why she's taking part in MAFS UK, the bride said: "I wanted to sign up because I felt like I was ready to meet the love of my life."
Age: 31
Job: Fitness Coach
From: Omagh
This isn't Eve's first time talking marriage, as she was once engaged to a man before discovering she was gay at the age of 26. Since then she has been determined to find her ultimate match.
Eve revealed: "I want to find somebody that I fall in love with and I want somebody to fall in love with me."
Age: 29
Job: Beautician
From: Huddersfield
Single mum-of-two Holly is hoping to find her happily-ever-after on MAFS UK. The bride had her first child at the age of 16 after not knowing she was pregnant until 37 weeks, and is now hoping to find her Prince Charming.
Holly stated: "I want to gain love, work on myself as well, and learn how to trust again."
Age: 30
Job: Lettings Operations Co-ordinator
From: Surrey
After coming out as gay when she was 25, Charlie is ready to give up the situationships and find someone to start a family with.
Speaking about her future plans, Charlie revealed: "I’m at the age now where I want to settle down."
Age: 48
Job: Head of Alternative Investments
From: London
Originally from Guyana, Richelle and her family moved to London when she was two years old. She currently splits her time between Guyana, where her daughter lives, and the UK.
When asked why she's taking part in the show, Richelle explained: "It’d be nice to, when I look back at my life when I’m older, say I’ve had a once in a lifetime experience."
Age: 28
Job: Careers Advisor
From: Kent
Coming from a large family, Polly isn't afraid to speak her mind. She's looking for someone who is 'emotionally available, considerate and thoughtful.'
Speaking about the experiment, Polly stated: "I’m excited to go into the unknown, to have things that aren’t in my control and to just go into it open minded."
Age: 27
Job: Office Manager
From: Hertfordshire
Lacey's future partner won't just have to impress her, but also her twin sister and mother who want the best for the 27-year-old.
Looking forward to finding her perfect match, Lacey disclosed: "I’d love to get a husband. I’m thinking long term so husband, babies, travel then move in together."
Age: 33
Job: Barber
From: Nottingham
After admitting he's never been in love before, Adam is hoping the experts will be able to find him a match that will last a lifetime.
Although he states he has high standards and is a perfectionist, Adam confessed: "I would love the happily ever after."
Age: 28
Job: Aviation Operations
From: Birmingham
With dreams of becoming a professional boxer, Adam is totally focussed on his career. However he's now keen on developing his romantic connections and losing his ‘man about town’ persona.
Alex revealed: "Maybe the experts can help me work out where I’ve been going wrong."
Age: 34
Job: Head Gardener
From: New Forest
Having never had a serious relationship before, Caspar puts his unlucky in love track record down to his confidence levels. Now keen to step out of his comfort zone, Caspar is looking for the perfect person to settle down with.
The groom exclaimed: "I want the wife. I want the 2.4 kids, white picket fence. I hope this process does this for me."
Age: 28
Job: Mechanic
From: Newcastle
After developing a career as a mechanic, funnyman Kieran decided to train as a clown in a circus before returning to his original career.
Quite the character, the Geordie groom is looking for 'someone petite and naturally beautiful that is also into music'.
Kieran explained: "I’ve been unlucky in love. I’ve been heartbroken and messed around and I really need the experts’ advice."
Age: 24
Job: Engineer
From: Somerset
Despite his young age, Nathan knows what he wants and is keen to find a partner to experience life with. His ultimate type is someone who is 'petite, funny, family oriented and someone with traditional family values'.
Nathan said: "It will be cool to meet someone. Hopefully we’re on the same vibe."
Age: 41
Job: Project Engineer
From: St Kitts and Nevis
Raised by his mother and grandmother, Orson has strong family values he'd like to carry into his relationship. While cricket is his passion, Orson is also a doting father to his two-year-old daughter.
Speaking about taking part in MAFS UK, Orson stated: "I want to get married as I feel that is the only thing missing from my life."
Age: 32
Job: Painter & Decorator
From: Manchester
Born deaf, Ross wears two hearing aids, however this hasn't stopped him achieving his goals in life. Playing for Everton Deaf football club, Ross was also part of the Deaf England squad until he quit to spend more time with his daughter.
Speaking about love life, Ross revealed: "I’ve been engaged before and this is my third time lucky. I’m looking forward to meeting my wife. I’m ready for this."