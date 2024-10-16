What happens between Hannah and Orson on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Hannah and Orson reportedly embark on an affair on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Hannah and Orson are set to cause a stir on Married At First Sight, but what happens between them and are they together now? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Married At First Sight UK has been bringing us all the explosive drama, and now we have a new cheating scandal involving Hannah Norburn, 33, and Orson Nurse, 41, to keep us entertained.

Following rumours of an alleged affair happening between Hannah and Ryan Livesey, 28, it now looks like the bride may be setting her eyes on Orson instead.

After weeks of arguments with their partners Stephen Nolson, 33, and Richelle, 48, viewers are now seeing a connection blossom between Hannah and Orson. But as their wife-swapping situation begins to air on the show, fans are keen to learn about what happens between the two and if they're in a relationship today.

What happened between Orson and Hannah? Here is everything we know about their cheating scandal.

Orson and Hannah began to flirt on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

What happened between Orson and Hannah?

In October it was revealed that Hannah and Orson would embark on an affair after their cheating was uncovered by another cast member.

A TV source told the MailOnline: "Hannah and Orson's betrayal is revealed during one of the commitment ceremonies after Sacha blurted out the truth behind their closeness.

"Their affair rocks the cast who have all been trying to navigate their marriages with advice from the relationship experts and the last thing you expect is for two couples to break their vows.

"It causes uproar and confusion, especially for Richelle, who hoped she could progress in her romance with Orson.

"As for Stephen, he sees Hannah cheating as an excuse to pursue another bride and he ups the ante with Sionainn despite the fact she's married to Ryan."

Hannah and Orson reportedly embark on an affair. Picture: Channel 4

During the Married At First Sight UK retreat, viewers watched as Hannah was confronted by her fellow cast members after they discovered she asked Orson to hold her hand in order to make Stephen 'jealous'.

Whilst the other brides and grooms were horrified by this, Orson and Hannah appeared to be on the same page, and even hinted that they may become more than friends in the future.

As a feud begins to brew between Hannah and the other brides, it looks like she and Orson are still on friendly terms, with the 33-year-old praising him on social media.

Hannah and Stephen have continued to bicker on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS UK's Orson and Hannah still together?

It isn't clear whether Orson and Hannah from Married At First Sight are currently together as they are not allowed to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes on the show have aired.

Despite this, Hannah has taken to Instagram to shout out Orson for supporting her during the series.

The TV star wrote: "And can’t forget Hugh Hefner himself 🤣 @orson_nurse for showing me good guys do exist & ones who will have your back, who will listen & let you feel heard & seen - I appreciate you so much! 🤍"

Both Hannah and Orson follow each other on Instagram, meaning relations between the two may be positive.

Hannah and Orson have not commented on the rumours. Picture: Instagram/@hannahkate_norburn/@orson_nurse

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Hannah and Orson's connection after they grew close on the show.

One user wrote: "Orson and Hannah are about to be the affair of the season yikes. This is going to be messy af #MAFSUK"

Another added: "Okay, maybe we are seeing the side of Orson that Richelle saw. Really acting weird around Hannah. #MAFSUK"

With a third stating: "Something has already happened between Hannah and Orson. They are clearly giving off vibes! Orson, don’t do it mate, she’s trouble!"