MAFS UK's Richelle claims Orson 'tries to recouple' with another bride

Richelle has had a lot to say about her relationship with Orson. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight bride Richelle has taken to social media to share her side of the story, and has now claimed her husband tried to recouple with another bride during the experiment.

MAFS UK's Richelle has claimed that husband Orson "tried to recouple" with another bride during the experiment.

This comes after Richelle suffered an onslaught of criticism for her treatment of Orson during a recent episode of the hit E4 reality show, when she asked him: "What do you think your boys are going [to think] when you're sitting on TV crying about being cheated on five years ago?"

Now, Richelle has taken to her Instagram to share her side of the story and to defend herself over her behaviour on the show, claiming that Orson lied when he said he had been cheated on in the past.

Amongst these comments on her social media, she also claimed that later in the series Orson tries to recouple with another one of the brides.

Richelle took to social media to defend herself against recent backlash, and claimed that Orson tries to recouple with another bride during the MAFS experiment. Picture: Channel 4

In a comment on her Instagram, one fan wrote: "Doesn’t he leave you for another bride," to which she responded: "Yes he tries to recouple once I move out the apartment," before adding: "People will see the truth. It's a waiting game."

When Orson and Richelle met on their wedding day, they seemed like the perfect match, however, it was on their honeymoon that things started to fall apart.

Richelle was put-off by the fact that Orson is an actor and a model, believing he could be on the show for the wrong reasons. She also did not like it when he mentioned to her that he had been cheated on five years ago, commenting that he should have moved on from that by now.

In Monday night's episode, where Richelle and Orson's friends visited, the disagreements resurfaced, with the bride's friend Janey commenting: "My worry, is this all a facade? Are you trying to be famous?"

Richelle said that 'people will see the truth' in upcoming episode of MAFS. Picture: Instagram / Richelle Elle

When they got back to the apartment, the argument continued as Richelle accused him of "carving out a storyline" and "playing a role" for the TV show.

The comment, however, which made fans react so passionately was when she said: "What do you think your boys are going [to think] when you're sitting on TV crying about being cheated on five years ago?"

Viewers took to social media to share their anger and upset at the situation, with one commenting: "This is so bizarre. I don’t even understand what Richelle’s conspiracy theory is anymore. That he was being emotional to put her off and make himself famous?!"

Another wrote: "Oh my gosh Richelle is awful. How can she be so cold. How toxic.... "what do you think your boys are gonna think about you crying on TV?" Nasty," while a third added: "The dynamics between Orson and Richelle is why men don’t feel comfortable opening up to their partners. Sad but true!"

It was that evening that Richelle shared a screen-grab of a tweet on her Instagram page which read: "Is there something we aren't seeing between Richelle and Orson? That woman is so hard on Orson and I do not see why," which she captioned with: "Yes there's a lot you're not seeing behind tonight and previous edit that I will address to comments on this post...tomorrow!"

Orson has shared some of the support he received online during Monday night's episode of MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

On Tuesday, Richelle then took to the comments of the post to share some insights into what happened behind the scenes of this ongoing argument.

In one comment she wrote: "The thing is when I clocked it was a storyline I suggested we come up with something better. Realising he was acting up in pursuit of an acting career I suggested."

In another, she claims that Orson told her a producer had made him say he had been cheated on: "I'm calling him lame for trying to create a fabricated storyline around that. I'm calling him lame for saying a producer made him say it which calls in to question if it's even true don't you think?"

Attempting to get the story clear, one fan asked in the comments: "So are you saying Orson was never cheated on? And if you are saying that how do you know?" to which she replied: "He said a producer made him say it, and I bring it up on the couch but I know that ain't making no edit the way they're doing their thing."

Orson shared this comment from Twitter, adding that he wants to be an advocate for men being vulnerable. Picture: Instagram / Orson Nurse

Meanwhile, all Orson has had to say on his own social media is how he wants to be an advocate for men speaking out about their emotions.

Sharing a tweet from a viewer which read: "Richelle saying Orson's not a 'man' is a prime why who many men bottle their feelings up and why the male suicide rate is so high - because their terrified of being shot down and emasculated for showing emotion and opening up. This mindset needs squashing ASAP," Orson wrote: "I'm 100% going to be an advocate for men being more vulnerable because we want that suicide rate to decrease rapidly."