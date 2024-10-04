MAFS UK's Amy dated former groom Arthur and 'dumped him' to go on show

4 October 2024, 11:59

MAFS UK's Amy and Arthur are reported to have dated
MAFS UK's Amy and Arthur are reported to have dated. Picture: Instagram/@amyvictoriakenyon/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight newbie Amy has some links to previous cast members, including a romantic history with 2023 groom Arthur.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans have just witnessed new bride Amy Kenyon tie the knot with Luke Debono, however it seems like she has ties to another MAFS groom, last year's cast member Arthur Poremba!

In 2023 viewers watched as Arthur married Laura Vaughan, however their relationship came to an end during final vows as the bride decided to walk away from her husband.

After taking part in the experiment, Arthur returned to normal life and appears to have connected with Amy and the pair are said to have briefly dated.

However their romantic relationship came to a grinding halt when Amy reportedly left Arthur to go on MAFS UK.

Amy is another late arrival on MAFS UK
Amy is another late arrival on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A source told The Sun: "Amy and Arthur had been messaging each other for a little while.

"She then disappeared for three months to go on the show and then all of a sudden reappeared one day and he went 'where the f*** did you go?'

"She said she couldn’t tell him so he asked her if she’d been on Married At First Sight and she confirmed she had."

The insider continued: "They ended up meeting up and going to a rave together after that, but didn’t get on romantically so decided not to pursue things."

Amy and Arthur were pictured together prior to her taking part in MAFS UK
Amy and Arthur were pictured together prior to her taking part in MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@amyvictoriakenyon

Whilst it seems like the two are not currently in a relationship, they do follow each other on Instagram, meaning that relations between the pair could be rosy.

However fans are rooting for Amy and her new husband Luke, as the pair said "I do" in the most recent episode of MAFS UK.

But things didn't get off to the smoothest of starts when the bride revealed her groom had given her the "ick".

Amy and Luke were wed on MAFS UK
Amy and Luke were wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking after she met her spouse for the first time, Amy revealed: "Luke is definitely really charming but some of the comments he is making, I'm not sure how to react to them."

She went on to add: "I think he's just very flirty and I'm not used to it."

However Luke was over the moon with his match, stating: "I feel amazing, Amy is amazing.

"I can look at her and feel really warm inside. I'm not a doctor but I know she's good for my circulation."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Nathan and Lacey's mum had an awkward discussion on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Lacey defends mum's 'rude' behaviour following awkward Nathan meeting

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Amy from MAFS UK is one of the new brides

Who is Amy from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK are adding some new couples to the experiment

MAFS UK new couples revealed as six cast members join experiment

Charlie and Eve left MAFS UK during the second commitment ceremony

MAFS UK's Charlie breaks silence following split from 'toxic' Eve

Latest TV & Movies News

The Dancing on Ice cast has been revealed

Dancing on Ice: Full line up, start date, presenters and judges revealed

Alex and Holly may still be in a relationship after meeting on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Alex hints he and Holly are still together in telling message

It has been revealed that the couple have split, with messages between Ross and another woman on social media appearing to confirm he has since found love elsewhere

MAFS couple Ross and Sacha 'split' as groom finds love with mystery woman

Jackie Tohn plays Esther in new Netflix series Nobody Wants This

Who plays Esther in Nobody Wants This? Jackie Tohn's age, boyfriend and TV shows and movies

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date and trailer

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in Better Man?

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in film biopic Better Man?