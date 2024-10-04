MAFS UK's Amy dated former groom Arthur and 'dumped him' to go on show

MAFS UK's Amy and Arthur are reported to have dated. Picture: Instagram/@amyvictoriakenyon/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight newbie Amy has some links to previous cast members, including a romantic history with 2023 groom Arthur.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans have just witnessed new bride Amy Kenyon tie the knot with Luke Debono, however it seems like she has ties to another MAFS groom, last year's cast member Arthur Poremba!

In 2023 viewers watched as Arthur married Laura Vaughan, however their relationship came to an end during final vows as the bride decided to walk away from her husband.

After taking part in the experiment, Arthur returned to normal life and appears to have connected with Amy and the pair are said to have briefly dated.

However their romantic relationship came to a grinding halt when Amy reportedly left Arthur to go on MAFS UK.

Amy is another late arrival on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A source told The Sun: "Amy and Arthur had been messaging each other for a little while.

"She then disappeared for three months to go on the show and then all of a sudden reappeared one day and he went 'where the f*** did you go?'

"She said she couldn’t tell him so he asked her if she’d been on Married At First Sight and she confirmed she had."

The insider continued: "They ended up meeting up and going to a rave together after that, but didn’t get on romantically so decided not to pursue things."

Amy and Arthur were pictured together prior to her taking part in MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@amyvictoriakenyon

Whilst it seems like the two are not currently in a relationship, they do follow each other on Instagram, meaning that relations between the pair could be rosy.

However fans are rooting for Amy and her new husband Luke, as the pair said "I do" in the most recent episode of MAFS UK.

But things didn't get off to the smoothest of starts when the bride revealed her groom had given her the "ick".

Amy and Luke were wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking after she met her spouse for the first time, Amy revealed: "Luke is definitely really charming but some of the comments he is making, I'm not sure how to react to them."

She went on to add: "I think he's just very flirty and I'm not used to it."

However Luke was over the moon with his match, stating: "I feel amazing, Amy is amazing.

"I can look at her and feel really warm inside. I'm not a doctor but I know she's good for my circulation."