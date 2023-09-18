Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and TV roles

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Laura, from her famous ex-boyfriend to her age and job.

Married At First Sight 2023's cast includes Hampshire-based Finance Manager Laura who is looking to meet her future husband on the hit reality TV show.

Laura has been married once before, and is going into the show hoping that she will be luckier in love the second time around.

The show will see Laura marry a complete stranger and over a 10-week period work out if they have a future together, with the experts organising dinner parties and commitment ceremonies to help them learn about their new spouse.

While we won't know who Laura marries until the show kicks off, here's everything you need to know about her.

Laura has been married once before, but is hoping she'll be lucky the second time. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Laura on Married At First Sight and what is her job?

Laura is a 34-year-old Finance Manager from Hampshire taking part in this year's Married At First Sight.

Laura from Married At First Sight's Instagram

You can follow Laura from Married At First Sight on Instagram with the handle @laurajayvaughan.

Has Laura on Married At First Sight been married before?

Laura was married before applying to be on Married At First Sight. Ahead of the series, she explained that she was hoping she would be luckier the second time.

Speaking to Heart at the MAFS official launch, she explained that she had not been married for long and so felt she missed out on the experience of being a wife.

She told us: "I wasn’t married for very long, so I didn’t get to explore married life", before adding that appearing on the show bought added pressure as "no one wants to be divorced twice."

Laura added: "I’ve done this before, we’re not doing it a third time."

Married At First Sight's Laura has previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Laura Jayne/Instagram

Other TV roles and famous ex-boyfriend

Prior to appearing on Married At First Sight, Laura had been on Celebs Go Dating.

She also dated Made In Chelsea star Angus Findlay.

