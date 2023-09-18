Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and TV roles

18 September 2023, 21:10 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 22:23

MAFS UK - Meet Laura

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Laura, from her famous ex-boyfriend to her age and job.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight 2023's cast includes Hampshire-based Finance Manager Laura who is looking to meet her future husband on the hit reality TV show.

Laura has been married once before, and is going into the show hoping that she will be luckier in love the second time around.

The show will see Laura marry a complete stranger and over a 10-week period work out if they have a future together, with the experts organising dinner parties and commitment ceremonies to help them learn about their new spouse.

While we won't know who Laura marries until the show kicks off, here's everything you need to know about her.

Laura has been married once before, but is hoping she'll be lucky the second time
Laura has been married once before, but is hoping she'll be lucky the second time. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Laura on Married At First Sight and what is her job?

Laura is a 34-year-old Finance Manager from Hampshire taking part in this year's Married At First Sight.

Laura from Married At First Sight's Instagram

You can follow Laura from Married At First Sight on Instagram with the handle @laurajayvaughan.

Has Laura on Married At First Sight been married before?

Laura was married before applying to be on Married At First Sight. Ahead of the series, she explained that she was hoping she would be luckier the second time.

Speaking to Heart at the MAFS official launch, she explained that she had not been married for long and so felt she missed out on the experience of being a wife.

She told us: "I wasn’t married for very long, so I didn’t get to explore married life", before adding that appearing on the show bought added pressure as "no one wants to be divorced twice."

Laura added: "I’ve done this before, we’re not doing it a third time."

Married At First Sight's Laura has previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating
Married At First Sight's Laura has previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Laura Jayne/Instagram

Other TV roles and famous ex-boyfriend

Prior to appearing on Married At First Sight, Laura had been on Celebs Go Dating.

She also dated Made In Chelsea star Angus Findlay.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Paul: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Porscha is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight Porscha: Age, job, son and Instagram revealed

Brad is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Brad: Age, job, Instagram and tattoos explained

Terence is a cast member on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight Terence: Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Nathanial is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Nathanial: Age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Luke: Age, jobs, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Jay: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed

Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

My Mum Your Dad's Clayton appeared on First Dates earlier this year

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

When does Married At First Sight UK start and is it on every night?

Married At First Sight Australia stars have been paying tribute to Trisha Stratford

Married At First Sight Australia stars lead tributes as expert Trisha Stratford dies aged 72
Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Celebrities

Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

Jonnie Irwin says cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Ellie Leach smiling on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards alongside a selfie picture where she wears a black lace top that's see-through.

When did Ellie Leach leave Coronation Street and why?

Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach dressed in party dresses in a garden

How do Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach know one another?