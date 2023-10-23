When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 end?

23 October 2023, 11:55

Married At First Sight UK 2023 is one of the longest series so far with 36 episodes
Married At First Sight UK 2023 is one of the longest series so far with 36 episodes
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This is when Married At First Sight UK is expected to finish.

Married At First Sight UK 2023 is over the halfway mark, with the drama between the grooms and brides in full swing.

From Ella and JJ meeting up behind Nathanial and Bianca's backs to Luke and Jordan's upcoming fight, this series has been full or tears, drama and scandal.

As one of the most-loved reality TV shows in the UK, viewers will be gutted to find out that the show will be ending soon, after a record-breaking 36 episodes.

Here's everything you need to know about the show and when it will finish.

This series of Married At First Sight is one of the longest with 36 episodes
This series of Married At First Sight is one of the longest with 36 episodes

When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 end?

While it has not been confirmed when the series will end, Married At First Sight 2023 has a total of 36 episodes.

The show kicked off on Monday, 18th September, and airs four days a week, which means the show should come to an end around or on Thursday, 16th November.

When is Married At First Sight on?

New episodes of Married At First Sight air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9:00pm on E4.

The episodes are also available to stream on All4, with repeats of the week taking place over the weekend.

The Married At First Sight cast will reunite for a reunion episode
The Married At First Sight cast will reunite for a reunion episode

When is the Married At First Sight reunion?

Married At First Sight usually adds an extra episode - a reunion where the grooms and brides are reunited and viewers get to find out who is still together, who has split and who still hates who.

The reunion has not be confirmed yet, but it will most likely take place after the 16th November.

