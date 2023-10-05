Jordan Gayle Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight - Meet Jordan

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Jordan, from his age to his job and Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has had plenty of drama already, but with some late arrivals joining the party, it's set to become even more explosive.

With the help of relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Carrick Brunson, these new brides and grooms are looking to find their perfect partner.

One of the new cast members is Jordan.

How old is Jordan, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Jordan.

Jordan is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight 2023. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Jordan?

Jordan is 26-years-old and from Sheffield.

Speaking to Heart about why he entered the show, Jordan said: "One of the biggest things in life is finding that person you want to go on a journey through life with. I've struggled before, finding that right person."

Jordan is looking for love on Married At First Sight 2023. Picture: Instagram/@jordanrmgayle

What is Married At First Sight Jordan's job?

Jordan is a personal trainer.

When asked if he was nervous about the public reaction to him on the show, Jordan said:

"I think there's always going to be nerves, as this is such a big thing that we've done. But I think I was really true to myself and genuine all the way through."

Jordan has turned to the experts to find his perfect partner on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@jordanrmgayle

What is Married At First Sight Jordan's Instagram?

Jordan's Instagram handle is @jordanrmgayle.

Speaking about his family and friends reactions to him going on the show, Jordan stated: "My family were a bit scared, but they know I make really impulsive life decisions, for the good or the bad, some work out some don't.

"I think they were just hoping that this one would work out as it's probably the biggest thing I've done so far."

Jordan's family were nervous about him appearing on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@jordanrmgayle

What has Married At First Sight Jordan said about the show?

Jordan has hinted that there is quite a lot of drama still to come on MAFS, as he accused some of the cast members of being on the show for the wrong reasons.

The groom said: "I don't think everyone was in for genuine reasons. I do think there was some people in there that were in it for more the TV side.

"It's fair to say that me more than anyone clashes with a lot of people, but certain people in particular."

Read more: