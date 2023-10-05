Jordan Gayle Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

5 October 2023, 15:42

Married At First Sight - Meet Jordan

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Jordan, from his age to his job and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has had plenty of drama already, but with some late arrivals joining the party, it's set to become even more explosive.

With the help of relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Carrick Brunson, these new brides and grooms are looking to find their perfect partner.

One of the new cast members is Jordan.

How old is Jordan, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Jordan.

Jordan is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight 2023
Jordan is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight 2023. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Jordan?

Jordan is 26-years-old and from Sheffield.

Speaking to Heart about why he entered the show, Jordan said: "One of the biggest things in life is finding that person you want to go on a journey through life with. I've struggled before, finding that right person."

Jordan is looking for love on Married At First Sight 2023
Jordan is looking for love on Married At First Sight 2023. Picture: Instagram/@jordanrmgayle

What is Married At First Sight Jordan's job?

Jordan is a personal trainer.

When asked if he was nervous about the public reaction to him on the show, Jordan said:

"I think there's always going to be nerves, as this is such a big thing that we've done. But I think I was really true to myself and genuine all the way through."

Jordan has turned to the experts to find his perfect partner on Married At First Sight
Jordan has turned to the experts to find his perfect partner on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@jordanrmgayle

What is Married At First Sight Jordan's Instagram?

Jordan's Instagram handle is @jordanrmgayle.

Speaking about his family and friends reactions to him going on the show, Jordan stated: "My family were a bit scared, but they know I make really impulsive life decisions, for the good or the bad, some work out some don't.

"I think they were just hoping that this one would work out as it's probably the biggest thing I've done so far."

Jordan's family were nervous about him appearing on Married At First Sight
Jordan's family were nervous about him appearing on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@jordanrmgayle

What has Married At First Sight Jordan said about the show?

Jordan has hinted that there is quite a lot of drama still to come on MAFS, as he accused some of the cast members of being on the show for the wrong reasons.

The groom said: "I don't think everyone was in for genuine reasons. I do think there was some people in there that were in it for more the TV side.

"It's fair to say that me more than anyone clashes with a lot of people, but certain people in particular."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Married At First Sight is set to become even more dramatic

Married At First Sight new couple in explosive row with original cast

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Married At First Sight's JJ and Bianca met for the first time at their wedding, but are they still together now?

Married At First Sight: Are JJ and Bianca still together now?

How old is Married At First Sight's Bianca, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Married At First Sight Bianca Petronzi: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Erica is one of the new brides on Married At First Sight

Erica Roberts Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight JJ Slater: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight JJ Slater: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

Where are the contestants of Big Brother series one now?

Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Big Brother presenter Will Best: Age, height, partner and what else he's been on

Married At First Sight's Laura and Luke address on-screen 'feud'

Married At First Sight's Laura and Luke address on-screen 'feud'

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu: Age, real name, boyfriend and net worth

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers
Married At First Sight's Arthur heavily hints he and Laura are still together

Married At First Sight's Arthur heavily hints he and Laura are still together

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon and her daughter Rose celebrated their birthday together

Inside Stacey Solomon and daughter Rose's lavish birthday party

Celebrities

Married At First Sight Australia should be returning soon

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2024 on? Everything we know so far

Argos customers aren't happy about the retailer removing the payment plan.

Argos scraps payment plan as shoppers say they now 'can't afford Christmas'

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Thomas hints at future romance for him and Rosaline

Married At First Sight's Thomas hints at future romance for him and Rosaline

Married At First Sight has become a firm favourite on British TV

How does Married At First Sight work? The series explained

Stacey Solomon was flooded with emotional messages after revealing her daughter's birthday gift.

Stacey Solomon unveils incredible dollhouse she upcycled for Rose's 2nd birthday

Celebrities

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023?

One demanding bride has caused controversy online.

Bride blasts bridesmaid for 'ruining wedding' after refusing to bleach her hair

Lifestyle

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Laura and Arthur get married on Married At First Sight UK

What channel is Married At First Sight on and what nights of the week does it air?

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?