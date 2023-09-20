Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

20 September 2023, 16:09

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?
Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together? Picture: E4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay have got off to a good start following their wedding, but are they still together today?

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay, both 31-years-old, were one of the first couples to get married in the latest series of the hit reality TV show.

Luke, a sales executive from Clacton, was delighted when he met his new wife Jay, a sales manager from Lancashire, as they met for the first time at the alter.

While Jay was nervous how her husband would react to her disability (she was born without her left arm), she was delighted when Luke reassured her that it did not change how he felt about her.

After a successful wedding, the pair took off to Grenada for their honeymoon, and if the teasers of the show are anything to go by, the pair only grew closer during their time in the Caribbean.

MAFS UK stars Jaye and Luke share their vows

The show was filmed in advance, which means that any successful relationships from the show will be kept a secret until the series runs its course.

This means, sadly, that we don't know whether Luke and Jay are still together today.

Luke did, however, recently reflect on his wedding day on social media, sharing pictures from the ceremony with Jay.

While he didn't give away anything about their romance, many people think the sweet way he spoke about their wedding is a sign the couple are still going strong.

Luke wrote on Instagram: "WHAT A DAY!! 💍💒 I hope you all enjoyed watching our wedding as much we enjoyed it! It was an amazing day and I couldn’t have wished for it to have gone any better.

"Having my close family and friends with me made me feel at ease from start to finish."

He added: "This will always be a day I will never forget. I cannot wait for you all to see the rest of our journey ❤️💙."

