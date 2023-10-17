Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle teases what really happened with Luke Worley

17 October 2023, 13:24

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle breaks silence on fight with Luke Worley
Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle breaks silence on fight with Luke Worley. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight groom Jordan Gayle has addressed the fight which resulted in Luke Worley being axed from the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight's Jordan Gayle, 26, has spoken out after it was revealed that his fellow groom Luke Worley was "booted off" the show after a physical fight broke out between them.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 30-year-old Essex lad was told to leave the experiment in scenes not yet aired after they found Luke had "instigated" the fight.

After the news leaked about Jordan and Luke's fight and the fallout which takes place afterwards, the groom - who married Erica Roberts on the show - took to social media to break his silence.

Appearing in a video posted to his Instagram story, Jordan said that "now is not the right time" to talk about it and that viewers will see what happens as the series continues to air in the coming weeks.

Married At First Sight UK’s Jordan breaks silence on fight with Luke

Speaking to the camera, he said: "This is my response about what's been leaked today about me clashing with Luke. Now, there's a lot to say and there's a lot that goes down, but you're going to see all the drama unfold in front of your eyes over the next couple of weeks on your TV screens.

"The time is not right to talk now, I don't know who is leaking it to the press, I don't know why they're doing it, it's got nothing to do with them. I do agree with Luke on that, we don't agree on many things, but whoever is doing it, just stop."

He added: "When the time is right, I'll be able to tell you what happened, why it happened and what really went down. Stay tuned because there's a lot to find out."

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley will reportedly be kicked off the show after fighting with Jordan Gayle
Married At First Sight's Luke Worley will reportedly be kicked off the show after fighting with Jordan Gayle. Picture: Channel 4

It was the Mail Online that first reported the drama between Luke and Jordan, with a source telling the publication about the clash between the grooms.

The source said: "Luke and Jordan struggled to get along from the moment they met, but no one was expecting them to clash like they eventually did.

"The cast attend a couples' retreat and during dinner things got particularly heated between them and later they come to blows inside Jordan's apartment.

"Channel 4 bosses had no choice but eject Luke from the programme, which consequently ended his wife Jay's time in the process... as per the show's rules you enter as a couple and leave as a couple.

"The fight was caught on camera, meaning there's every chance it could be shown in the most explosive scenes ever to be aired on Married At First Sight UK."

Jordan Gayle married Erica Roberts on Married At First Sight
Jordan Gayle married Erica Roberts on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Following the leak of the story, Luke also took to his Instagram to reveal he was furious that the show was being ruined for the viewers by the "snake" or "snakes" leaking the stories.

Speaking about the original reports, Luke said that it had been "exaggerated" and that "half of it is not what it seems."

He added: "As soon as I'm allowed to talk about stuff, as soon as the show is over, I'm going to be posting everything on this Instagram. It's going to be juicy."

MAFS UK star Luke rants after story of fight with Jordan leaks to the press

A Channel 4 spokesperson said in a statement: "The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

"During filming, an altercation occurred between two cast members which was defused immediately by the crew. All contributors involved were offered appropriate support."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Kerry has caused a stir on Big Brother

Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about bond with Sharon's daughters

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about special bond with Sharon's daughters

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals eight-stone weight loss

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Married At First Sight reportedly had to bring in extra security

Married At First Sight bosses forced to bring in extra security due to 'chaotic' dinner parties

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight Matt is set to join the experiment

Married At First Sight Matt Pilmoor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' after physical fight with Jordan

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' show over physical fight with Jordan

MAFS contestant Adrienne is hoping she's matched with 'the one'.

Married At First Sight Adrienne Naylor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

TV & Movies

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

My Mum Your Dad set to return for second series following show success

My Mum Your Dad will return for second series in 2024

Shona revealed she had found her "happy ending" – but not with Brad.

Married At First Sight's Shona reveals she has 'found love' following split from Brad

TV & Movies

A PR expert has weighed in on Holly Willoughby's future.

Holly Willoughby's career plans 'revealed' following shock This Morning exit

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Mum-of-22 Sue shares her Christmas gift ideas with fans.

Sue Radford starts Christmas shopping spree for 22 kids and reveals list of pricey gifts

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

TV & Movies

Porscha made the explosive claims during the Reality with Will show.

Married At First Sight's Porscha says Terence cheated on her with 'multiple women'

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal
My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Take That announce brand new podcast This Life, available to listen to on Global Player

Take That podcast: How to listen to Gary, Mark and Howard's new podcast This Life

Married At First Sight's Terence and Luke hit out at 'fake' Porscha after shock exit

Married At First Sight's Terence and Luke hit out at 'fake' Porscha after shock exit

Brad Skelly told fans he was "really trying to make it work".

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly claims he 'was never in love' with Shona Manderson

TV & Movies