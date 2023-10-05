Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

5 October 2023, 16:50

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight
Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@ericarobertss_/@jordanrmgayle/Channel 4 Television

By Hope Wilson

Are Erica and Jordan still married? Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight stars Erica and Jordan have burst onto our screens as one of the new couples entering the experiment.

They've had a rocky start to their marriage, with Erica saying that she felt like she'd "taken a sleeping tablet at the alter" when Jordan read out his vows, as well as claiming that she can "tweak" her husband.

But with the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Carrick Brunson, can the pair build a solid connection?

Are Erica and Jordan still together? Here is everything we know so far.

Jordan and Erica are one of the new couples entering Married At First Sight
Jordan and Erica are one of the new couples entering Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Are Married At First Sight Erica and Jordan still together?

Erica and Jordan have not officially confirmed nor denied if they are still in a relationship.

The two currently follow each other on Instagram and both recently posted a slew pictures from a summer holiday with similar backgrounds.

It is unclear when these pictures were taken, and they may be from their honeymoon, so viewers will have to tune it to the show to see whether Erica and Jordan make it to the Final Vows.

Jordan and Erica posted similar images on Instagram from a holiday
Jordan and Erica posted similar images on Instagram from a holiday. Picture: Instagram/@ericarobertss_/@jordanrmgayle

What has Married At First Sight Erica said about Jordan?

When asked about meeting her husband for the first time, Erica said: "It wasn't until I seen Jordan that I was like, what am I doing? Like this is insane.

"But we both felt so comfortable with each other from the get go. I could see that he was shaking like a leaf, but I was like making sure he was okay, like we were very comfortable in each other's like presence and it felt very natural."

What has Married At First Jordan said about Erica?

Jordan hasn't spoken much about his partnership with Erica, however he has hinted that it was his priority while on the show.

When asked about his time on MAFS, Jordan said: "I always had the attitude that as long as me and my wife were alright, that I didn't really mind about any drama."

