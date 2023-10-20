Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

20 October 2023, 17:04

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship
Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@ellamorganc/@johnjoeslater/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Are Ella and JJ still in a relationship? Here is everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has seen its first couple swap of the series, after Ella Morgan, 29, and JJ Slater, 30, exchanged flirty messages which led to the breakdown of their marriages.

Ella was initially partnered with Nathanial Valentino, 36, while JJ was wed to 29-year-old Bianca Petronzi. Despite the advice from MAFS experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson, the couples could not make their marriages work.

With their romantic connections flailing, Ella and JJ admitted they were attracted to each other and decided to go on a date together without informing their partners. It was then leaked to the press that JJ and Ella reportedly wanted to re-enter the experiment together as a brand new couple.

Are Ella and JJ still together? Here is everything we know so far.

JJ Slater and Ella Morgan admitted their affair during one of the Married At First Sight dinner parties
JJ Slater and Ella Morgan admitted their affair during one of the Married At First Sight dinner parties. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married At First Sight's Ella and JJ still together?

It is currently unclear if Ella and JJ are still in a relationship.

As per the rules of MAFS, the cast cannot disclose their relationship status until after their final episodes have aired.

Currently Ella and JJ follow each other on Instagram, so this could suggest the pair are on good terms.

The cast were shocked when Ella Morgan and JJ Slater's relationship was revealed
The cast were shocked when Ella Morgan and JJ Slater's relationship was revealed. Picture: Channel 4

What has Married At First Sight's Ella said about JJ?

Before the episode where Ella and JJ's affair was revealed, Ella posted on Instagram:

"Not a moment I’m proud of. It was a difficult day for a lot of people. There is a lot you haven’t seen or heard. Don’t believe everything you read. I will talk more about it when the time is right. 🤍"

What has Married At First Sight's JJ said about Ella?

When JJ and Ella's affair was uncovered on the show, JJ took to Instagram to post the following response:

"Incredibly difficult day, not only for me but for a lot of people. The lowest I have been throughout the whole experiment. I will talk more about this when the time is right 🖤 enjoy the show 🤟"

Ella showed her support to JJ, commenting "🫶🏼🤍" on the post.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far

How Justin Timberlake and Trolls creators made *NSYNC reunion happen

How Justin Timberlake and Trolls creators made *NSYNC reunion happen

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule everyone has broken

Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule all contestants broke

Shona Maderson and Matt Pilmoor are said to be 'dating'

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson 'dating' co-star Matt Pilmoor

The Big Brother evictions have begun

Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother? Nominations and voting details explained

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as she watches JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfold

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfolds

Fans are convinced that Jordan and Henry are heading for romance

Big Brother viewers convinced romance is blossoming between Jordan and Henry

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for those repaying student loans

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague was criticised online

Molly-Mae Hague hits out at mum-shamers after saying she feels 'mentally drained'

Celebrities

Young child with food in her mouth and a pizza in front of her in a restaurant

Where can kids eat for free in the October half term?

Lifestyle

Paris Fury has shown off her son Prince Rico's brand new crib

Paris Fury shares pictures of newborn son Prince Rico's 'royal crib'

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield is reportedly being considered as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant

Celebrity Big Brother 'set to return' with Phillip Schofield rumoured to be taking part

Martin Lewis and his expert team have busted a top heating myth for 2023

Martin Lewis energy tip: Is it cheaper to leave heating on low?

Money

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash
The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

Storm Babet has been named by the Met Office

Storm Babet UK weather warning: When is it coming and what is the full forecast?

News

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called storm Babet? A look at how and why storms are named in the UK

Weather

MAFS star Mark is hoping to find his Mr Right.

Married At First Sight Mark Kiley: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Kerry has caused a stir on Big Brother

Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about bond with Sharon's daughters

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about special bond with Sharon's daughters