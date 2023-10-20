Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@ellamorganc/@johnjoeslater/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Are Ella and JJ still in a relationship? Here is everything we know so far.

Married At First Sight has seen its first couple swap of the series, after Ella Morgan, 29, and JJ Slater, 30, exchanged flirty messages which led to the breakdown of their marriages.

Ella was initially partnered with Nathanial Valentino, 36, while JJ was wed to 29-year-old Bianca Petronzi. Despite the advice from MAFS experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson, the couples could not make their marriages work.

With their romantic connections flailing, Ella and JJ admitted they were attracted to each other and decided to go on a date together without informing their partners. It was then leaked to the press that JJ and Ella reportedly wanted to re-enter the experiment together as a brand new couple.

JJ Slater and Ella Morgan admitted their affair during one of the Married At First Sight dinner parties. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married At First Sight's Ella and JJ still together?

It is currently unclear if Ella and JJ are still in a relationship.

As per the rules of MAFS, the cast cannot disclose their relationship status until after their final episodes have aired.

Currently Ella and JJ follow each other on Instagram, so this could suggest the pair are on good terms.

The cast were shocked when Ella Morgan and JJ Slater's relationship was revealed. Picture: Channel 4

What has Married At First Sight's Ella said about JJ?

Before the episode where Ella and JJ's affair was revealed, Ella posted on Instagram:

"Not a moment I’m proud of. It was a difficult day for a lot of people. There is a lot you haven’t seen or heard. Don’t believe everything you read. I will talk more about it when the time is right. 🤍"

What has Married At First Sight's JJ said about Ella?

When JJ and Ella's affair was uncovered on the show, JJ took to Instagram to post the following response:

"Incredibly difficult day, not only for me but for a lot of people. The lowest I have been throughout the whole experiment. I will talk more about this when the time is right 🖤 enjoy the show 🤟"

Ella showed her support to JJ, commenting "🫶🏼🤍" on the post.

