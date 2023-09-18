Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

MAFS UK - meet Ella

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Ella from her age to her job and how she feels about being the first transgender person to be on the show.

Ella is making history on this year's Married At First Sight UK as the first transgender person to take part in the reality TV series.

During the show, we will watch Ella as she marries a complete stranger - picked out by the Married At First Sight experts - and take a 10-week journey getting to know her new spouse and ultimately working out if they have a future together.

Prior to the show, Ella said she felt an added amount of pressure appearing on the show due to her background, and has admitted feeling responsible for representing the trans community.

While we won't know who Ella marries, or how it goes, until the show starts, here's everything we do know ahead of the first episode.

Ella is a stunning blonde bombshell looking to meet her perfect match. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Ella from Married At First Sight and what is her job?

Ella is a 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare and will be taking part in the new series of Married At First Sight UK.

She is making history as the first transgender person to take part in the reality TV show.

Ella from Married At First Sight's Instagram

You can follow Ella from Married At First Sight on Instagram handle @ellamorganc.

Ella is making history as the first transgender person to take part in Married At First Sight. Picture: Ella Morgan/Instagram

What Ella's said about being the first transgender woman on Married At First Sight

Ahead of the Married At First Sight 2023 airing, Ella spoke openly about her experience being the first transgender person to take part in the show.

Speaking at the official launch of the series, she told us: "I feel like I'm naturally going to get judged, and I have already online because of my label of being trans, but I'm really proud - there was a time I wasn't proud to talk about it - so the fact that I am making history as the first trans person, I am proud of myself."

Ella went on to explain: "I also feel like there's a lot of pressure representing a whole community who don't get representation in the media, and if they do a lot of the time it is negative.

"So, not only do I have to be myself, but I am also thinking in the back of my head 'can I say that? Can I do that?' and are people going to judge me for that?"

She added that she has had a lot of support her fellow brides and the grooms, however, during filming of the show.