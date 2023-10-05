Married At First Sight Bianca Petronzi: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

5 October 2023, 15:57 | Updated: 5 October 2023, 16:53

How old is Married At First Sight's Bianca, what is her job and does she have Instagram?
How old is Married At First Sight's Bianca, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Picture: Bianca Petronzi/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How old is Married At First Sight's Bianca Petronzi, what is her job and does she have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight have introduced four new couples to the experiment, including Bianca and JJ who meet for the first time on their wedding day.

Bianca has struggled with self-doubt in the past and is guilty of putting her career ahead of her love life, but now she's more confident she's ready to meet her dream man.

While we don't know yet how Bianca and JJ's marriage and time in the experiment goes, the show has teased a slightly awkward start for the couple with the groom admitting to his friends that he wouldn't approach her at a bar if he was out.

As Bianca makes her premiere on Married At First Sight, here's everything you need to know about her from age to job and what she's said about the series so far.

Married At First Sight's Bianca has been matched with JJ by the experts
Married At First Sight's Bianca has been matched with JJ by the experts. Picture: Bianca Petronzi/Instagram

How old is Bianca and what is her job?

Bianca is a Hair Extension Specialist from Buxton.

She is 29-years-old.

Does Bianca have Instagram?

You can follow Married At First Sight's Bianca on Instagram with the handle @biancapetronzi.

Married At First Sight's Bianca says she's struggled with self-doubt in the past and is guilty of putting her career ahead of her love life
Married At First Sight's Bianca says she's struggled with self-doubt in the past and is guilty of putting her career ahead of her love life. Picture: Bianca Petronzi/Instagram

What has Bianca said about Married At First Sight?

Ahead of Bianca and JJ's wedding airing Married At First Sight, we caught up with the bride who told us about her experience on the show.

She said: "With JJ I got like some things I asked for and then some things I didn't but as I walked down the aisle I just accepted him completely for who he was there. All my 'icks' and all I thought I didn't want and I did want, they just completely went and I was just accepting his human right in front of me for who they were and I didn't care about like tattoos or height and all that."

"It was just nice, it was just a bit of a breath of fresh air once I met him I was like 'oh my God, okay,' we can just breathe now."

Speaking about her reasons for wanting to take part in Married At First Sight, Bianca said: "I had a really traumatic relationship with my previous boyfriend and it quite frankly traumatised me quite heavily.

"I didn't think I believed in love, I'd never been in love, I didn't think it ever existed and all my friends around me were having babies and getting married and I just kept thinking to myself 'surely there must be someone out there for me'. There must be and I just thought if I'm ever gonna walk down the aisle why not now?"

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Stacey Solomon and her daughter Rose celebrated their birthday together

Inside Stacey Solomon and daughter Rose's lavish birthday party

Celebrities

Married At First Sight is set to become even more dramatic

Married At First Sight new couple in explosive row with original cast

TV & Movies

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's JJ and Bianca met for the first time at their wedding, but are they still together now?

Married At First Sight: Are JJ and Bianca still together now?

Erica is one of the new brides on Married At First Sight

Erica Roberts Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Jordan is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight 2023

Jordan Gayle Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight JJ Slater: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight JJ Slater: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Where are the contestants of Big Brother series one now?

Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

TV & Movies

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Big Brother presenter Will Best: Age, height, partner and what else he's been on

Married At First Sight's Laura and Luke address on-screen 'feud'

Married At First Sight's Laura and Luke address on-screen 'feud'

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu: Age, real name, boyfriend and net worth

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight's Arthur heavily hints he and Laura are still together

Married At First Sight's Arthur heavily hints he and Laura are still together

Married At First Sight Australia should be returning soon

When is Married At First Sight Australia 2024 on? Everything we know so far

TV & Movies

Argos customers aren't happy about the retailer removing the payment plan.

Argos scraps payment plan as shoppers say they now 'can't afford Christmas'

Lifestyle

Married At First Sight's Thomas hints at future romance for him and Rosaline

Married At First Sight's Thomas hints at future romance for him and Rosaline

Married At First Sight has become a firm favourite on British TV

How does Married At First Sight work? The series explained

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon was flooded with emotional messages after revealing her daughter's birthday gift.

Stacey Solomon unveils incredible dollhouse she upcycled for Rose's 2nd birthday

Celebrities

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023?

TV & Movies

One demanding bride has caused controversy online.

Bride blasts bridesmaid for 'ruining wedding' after refusing to bleach her hair

Lifestyle

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Laura and Arthur get married on Married At First Sight UK

What channel is Married At First Sight on and what nights of the week does it air?

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?

TV & Movies