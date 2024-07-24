Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed

Love Is Blind UK full cast revealed ahead of the series' release date in August. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Meet the full cast of Love Is Blind UK ahead of the series release next month.

Love Is Blind UK will make its debut on Netflix on 8th August, with Matt and Emma Willis hosting the first series of the British version of the show.

Now, ahead of the show being released onto the streaming giant, Netflix have revealed the full cast which includes 15 men and 15 women all looking for love.

The premise of Love Is Blind sees these men and women meet and 'date' within the confines of pods which do not allow them to see what the other person looks like. They will only meet face-to-face for the first time when they get engaged and embark on a journey to their wedding day in a bid to prove that love really is blind.

With the US version of the show churning out a handful of successful marriages, meet the cast of Love Is Blind UK who just might be getting married on TV next month.

Watch the official trailer for Love Is Blind: UK

Aaron

Age: 33

From: Milton Keynes

Job: Restauranteur

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Aaron. Picture: Netflix

Benaiah

Age: 33

From: Preston

Job: Structural landscaper

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Benaiah. Picture: Netflix

Bobby

Age: Bobby

From: Staffordshire

Job: Luxury shopping guide

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Bobby. Picture: Netflix

Charlie

Age: 34

From: Hertfordshire

Job: Gym general manager

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Charlie. Picture: Netflix

Conor

Age: 31

From: Dublin

Job: Health food business owner

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Conor. Picture: Netflix

Freddie

Age: 32

From: Bolton

Job: Funeral director

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Freddie. Picture: Netflix

Jake

Age: 32

From: Leicestershire

Job: Civil engineer

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Jake. Picture: Netflix

Joanes

Age: 31

From: Luton

Job: Resident service manager

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Joanes. Picture: Netflix

Jordan

Age: 32

From: Surrey

Job: Fashion tech founder

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Jordan. Picture: Netflix

Ollie

Age: 33

From: London

Job: Software sales

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Ollie. Picture: Netflix

Richie

Age: 30

From: Gloucestershire

Job: Sports turf maintenance director

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Richie. Picture: Netflix

Ryan

Age: 31

From: Edinburgh

Job: Techno DJ and cellist

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Ryan. Picture: Netflix

Sam

Age: 31

From: London

Job: Product design manager

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Sam. Picture: Netflix

Steven

Age: 37

From: London

Job: Gym owner

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Steven. Picture: Netflix

Tom

Age: 38

From: London

Job: PR and advertising consultant

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Tom. Picture: Netflix

Catherine

Age: 29

From: Jersey

Job: Dental nurse

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Catherine. Picture: Netflix

Demi

Age: 30

From: London

Job: Safeguarding and attendance manager

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Demi. Picture: Netflix

Ella

Age: 27

From: Derbyshire

Job: Social worker

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Ella. Picture: Netflix

Elle

Age: 27

From: London

Job: Graphic designer

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Elle. Picture: Netflix

Jasmine

Age: 29

From: London

Job: Mental health nurse

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Jasmine. Picture: Netflix

Lisa

Age: 34

From: Edinburgh

Job: Baby photographer

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Lisa. Picture: Netflix

Maria

Age: 30

From: Southampton

Job: Makeup artist

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Maria. Picture: Netflix

Natasha

Age: 32

From: Cheshire

Job: Careers coordinator

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Natasha. Picture: Netflix

Nicole

Age: 29

From: Surrey

Job: Head of brand and marketing

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Nicole. Picture: Netflix

Olivia

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Creative project director

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Olivia. Picture: Netflix

Priya

Age: 37

From: Berkshire

Job: Procurement manager

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Priya. Picture: Netflix

Ria

Age: 34

From: London

Job: Commercial contracts manager

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Ria. Picture: Netflix

Sabrina

Age: 35

From: Belfast

Job: Director of marketing and communications

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Sabrina. Picture: Netflix

Sharlotte

Age: 35

From: London

Job: Global communications director

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Sharlotte. Picture: Netflix

Shirley

Age: 27

From: London

Job: Junior doctor