Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed
24 July 2024, 16:48 | Updated: 24 July 2024, 17:00
Meet the full cast of Love Is Blind UK ahead of the series release next month.
Love Is Blind UK will make its debut on Netflix on 8th August, with Matt and Emma Willis hosting the first series of the British version of the show.
Now, ahead of the show being released onto the streaming giant, Netflix have revealed the full cast which includes 15 men and 15 women all looking for love.
The premise of Love Is Blind sees these men and women meet and 'date' within the confines of pods which do not allow them to see what the other person looks like. They will only meet face-to-face for the first time when they get engaged and embark on a journey to their wedding day in a bid to prove that love really is blind.
With the US version of the show churning out a handful of successful marriages, meet the cast of Love Is Blind UK who just might be getting married on TV next month.
Watch the official trailer for Love Is Blind: UK
Aaron
Age: 33
From: Milton Keynes
Job: Restauranteur
Benaiah
Age: 33
From: Preston
Job: Structural landscaper
Bobby
Age: Bobby
From: Staffordshire
Job: Luxury shopping guide
Charlie
Age: 34
From: Hertfordshire
Job: Gym general manager
Conor
Age: 31
From: Dublin
Job: Health food business owner
Freddie
Age: 32
From: Bolton
Job: Funeral director
Jake
Age: 32
From: Leicestershire
Job: Civil engineer
Joanes
Age: 31
From: Luton
Job: Resident service manager
Jordan
Age: 32
From: Surrey
Job: Fashion tech founder
Ollie
Age: 33
From: London
Job: Software sales
Richie
Age: 30
From: Gloucestershire
Job: Sports turf maintenance director
Ryan
Age: 31
From: Edinburgh
Job: Techno DJ and cellist
Sam
Age: 31
From: London
Job: Product design manager
Steven
Age: 37
From: London
Job: Gym owner
Tom
Age: 38
From: London
Job: PR and advertising consultant
Catherine
Age: 29
From: Jersey
Job: Dental nurse
Demi
Age: 30
From: London
Job: Safeguarding and attendance manager
Ella
Age: 27
From: Derbyshire
Job: Social worker
Elle
Age: 27
From: London
Job: Graphic designer
Jasmine
Age: 29
From: London
Job: Mental health nurse
Lisa
Age: 34
From: Edinburgh
Job: Baby photographer
Maria
Age: 30
From: Southampton
Job: Makeup artist
Natasha
Age: 32
From: Cheshire
Job: Careers coordinator
Nicole
Age: 29
From: Surrey
Job: Head of brand and marketing
Olivia
Age: 28
From: London
Job: Creative project director
Priya
Age: 37
From: Berkshire
Job: Procurement manager
Ria
Age: 34
From: London
Job: Commercial contracts manager
Sabrina
Age: 35
From: Belfast
Job: Director of marketing and communications
Sharlotte
Age: 35
From: London
Job: Global communications director
Shirley
Age: 27
From: London
Job: Junior doctor