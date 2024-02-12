Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

12 February 2024, 17:35

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis
Love Is Blind UK will be on screens this years. Picture: Instagram/Emma Willis/Netflix

When does Love Is Blind UK start?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Is Blind UK is set to hit our screens very soon with Emma Willis, 47, and Matt Willis, 40, at the helm.

After the success of the Love Is Blind, the franchise has gone on to create Love Is Blind: Brazil, Love Is Blind: Japan and Love Is Blind: Sweden. But now the iconic show is making its way across the pond to the UK, as a handful of brand new singletons hope to find their perfect partner.

With the American version of the show starting on Valentine's Day, fans have turned their attention to when the UK series will begin.

When does Love Is Blind UK start?

Love Is Blind UK has been confirmed for release this year
Love Is Blind UK has been confirmed for release this year. Picture: Net

When is the Love Is Blind UK release date?

Love Is Blind UK is set to air in 2024, however a specific release date has not been revealed. The series will air on Netflix, with the other international versions of the show available to watch now.

Speaking ahead of the UK show beginning, Matt said: "I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma.

"We love the show! It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing, and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us."

Matt Willis and Emma Willis host Love Is Blind UK
Matt Willis and Emma Willis host Love Is Blind UK. Picture: Instagram/Emma Willis

Emma added: "I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE, so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind.

"I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus — you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt, and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity."

Read more: Love is Blind season 4: Who is still together?

Read more: Where to buy the Love Is Blind gold wine glasses

Love Is Blind UK will air in 2024
Love Is Blind UK will air in 2024. Picture: Netflix

The Love Is Blind UK cast has not been revealed yet, however fans are urged to keep their eyes peeled as an announcement is expected imminently.

Applications for season two have already closed, meaning the second series should hopefully be in the works soon.

Read more: Which Love Is Blind season two couples are still together?

Read more: Is Love Is Blind real? Fans question whether hit Netflix show is scripted

Read more: Which Love Is Blind contestants are still together? Cameron and Lauren, Barnett and Amber and more

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Who is on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? Rumoured Lineup revealed

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

Phillip Schofield, his wife Stephanie Lowe and daughters Molly Schofield and Ruby Schofield smile

The real reason why Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe hasn't divorced This Morning star

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island end? Final date revealed

Love Island All Stars cast

Who left Love Island last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

Who left The Masked Singer? All of the celebrities revealed

Adam Maxted on series 2 of Love Island and in 2023

Love Island's Adam Maxted age, Instagram, ex-girlfriends and what happened on season 2?

What is the soundtrack of One Day? Here's everything you need to know!

One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kate Garraway laughs on GMB and with her family

Kate Garraway hits back at cruel trolls who say she was wrong to laugh on Good Morning Britain
Netflix's One Day follows the relationship between Emma and Dexter across 20 years

What happens at the end of One Day? Netflix series plot explained

MAFS expert Paul C Brunson has given fans a health update regarding Mel Schilling

Married At First Sight's Paul C Brunson gives update on Mel Schilling after cancer diagnosis
Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall play Emma and Dexter in the Netflix series One Day

How many episodes of One Day on Netflix are there?

The Apprentice candidates on the show alongside Lord Alan Sugar

Who left The Apprentice? Full list of fired candidates

Trending on Heart

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Can you wear UGG boots driving?

How driving in UGGs could land you with a £5,000 penalty fine

News

Here's everything you need to know about the Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats and Deliveroo strike: When is the strike and how long is it for?

News

Delivery drivers are set to strike on Valentine's Day

Uber Eats and Deliveroo riders strike on Valentine's Day

News

Sue Radford smiles with her grandchildren

How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Keala Settle pictured with Hugh Jackman and singing on The Greatest Showman

Who is Keala Settle? Everything you need to know about The Greatest Showman star

People play in daffodil field while lambs lie down

When is the first day of spring in the UK and what is the spring equinox?

Weather

Kate Garraway smiles with late husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway says being called a widow 'took her breath away' on GMB return

The Apprentice contestants and Lord Alan Sugar

What day is The Apprentice on and what time does it start?

Love Island All stars Kaz Kawmi and Chris Taylor are shocked alongside a crying Georgia Steel

What time does Love Island First Look come out?

Love Island stars Josh Ritchie, Sophie Piper and Georgia Steel are shocked

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

Kate Garraway has returned to Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain following the death of husband Derek Draper

Valentine's Day Guide 2024

Valentine's Day Guide 2024: What to buy for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together? Here are all the answers