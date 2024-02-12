Love Is Blind UK release date revealed

Love Is Blind UK will be on screens this years.

When does Love Is Blind UK start?

Love Is Blind UK is set to hit our screens very soon with Emma Willis, 47, and Matt Willis, 40, at the helm.

After the success of the Love Is Blind, the franchise has gone on to create Love Is Blind: Brazil, Love Is Blind: Japan and Love Is Blind: Sweden. But now the iconic show is making its way across the pond to the UK, as a handful of brand new singletons hope to find their perfect partner.

With the American version of the show starting on Valentine's Day, fans have turned their attention to when the UK series will begin.

Love Is Blind UK has been confirmed for release this year.

Love Is Blind UK is set to air in 2024, however a specific release date has not been revealed. The series will air on Netflix, with the other international versions of the show available to watch now.

Speaking ahead of the UK show beginning, Matt said: "I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma.

"We love the show! It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing, and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us."

Matt Willis and Emma Willis host Love Is Blind UK.

Emma added: "I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE, so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind.

"I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus — you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt, and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity."

Love Is Blind UK will air in 2024.

The Love Is Blind UK cast has not been revealed yet, however fans are urged to keep their eyes peeled as an announcement is expected imminently.

Applications for season two have already closed, meaning the second series should hopefully be in the works soon.

